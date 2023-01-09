ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Police learn to drive on the ice

Broomfield police went to Georgetown to learn how to safely drive in tough conditions. Greg Nieto reports. Broomfield police went to Georgetown to learn how to safely drive in tough conditions. Greg Nieto reports. Local dog in the Puppy Bowl. Denver dog named ‘Next Top Dog Model’. Fenway from...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KDVR.com

Denver pup in Puppy Bowl

Turtle, a local puppy is going to make Coloradans proud! Dan Daru reports. Turtle, a local puppy is going to make Coloradans proud! Dan Daru reports. Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Rankings show big love to state’s breweries. Colorado is for beer?...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New Colorado backcountry skiing experience

Get your skiing fix with Telluride's beautiful vistas. Dan Daru reports. Get your skiing fix with Telluride's beautiful vistas. Dan Daru reports. Digital Dara: Cold cases, plus Friday the 13th luck. Digital Dara: Cold cases, plus Friday the 13th luck and Denver breweries get big love from Hop Culture magazine.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Beautiful weekend in the 50s

The weekend looks mild and sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Snow could move in to the middle of next week. Travis Michels forecasts. The weekend looks mild and sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Snow could move in to the middle of next week. Travis Michels forecasts. Local dog...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver dog named 'Next Top Dog Model'

Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Fenway from Denver was named as Bark's "Next Top Dog Model" winner. Colorado is for beer? Rankings show big love to state's breweries. Tips for good luck on Friday the 13th. Tips for good luck on Friday the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Avalanche danger high during busy weekend

As many prepare to head up to the mountains for a long holiday weekend, experts are reminding skiers and snowboarders that avalanche danger remains high. Kristen Chapman reports. Avalanche danger high during busy weekend. As many prepare to head up to the mountains for a long holiday weekend, experts are...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Eggs now cost more than gas

Believe it or not, a dozen eggs will now cost more than a gallon of gas. So what is driving up costs?. Believe it or not, a dozen eggs will now cost more than a gallon of gas. So what is driving up costs?. Local dog in the Puppy Bowl.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Trader Joe's to start selling wine in March

The grocery store will be bringing their "Two Buck Chuck" to Colorado following the passing of Prop 125. The grocery store will be bringing their "Two Buck Chuck" to Colorado following the passing of Prop 125. Local dog in the Puppy Bowl. Denver dog named ‘Next Top Dog Model’
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Winterize your car with Jiffy Lube

This is a sponsored segment by Jiffy Lube. Now is the time to get your car ready for the cold and snow. Photographer Adrian Cruz stops by Jiffy Lube in Wheat Ridge to learn more about Winter car maintenance.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KDVR.com

13-year-old cited for driving car through fence

The minor who drove through a fence in Aurora Thursday morning was cited for careless driving and driving without a license. The minor who drove through a fence in Aurora Thursday morning was cited for careless driving and driving without a license. Local dog in the Puppy Bowl. Denver dog...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

What to Know Before Watching Tennis Docuseries ‘Break Point’

DENVER (KDVR) — A young girl was shot on Wednesday night while in a stopped car in the Montbello neighborhood. FOX31 has learned from the family that the victim was just 16 years old and died Thursday morning at a local hospital. Wendy Cortez, a grieving mother, is trying...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

41st Annual Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest

This is a sponsored segment by Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest. The Colorado Convention Center hosts a vibrant celebration of Native American, Southwestern and Western arts. The event takes place January 20th through 22nd. It features more than 100 booths of pottery, jewelry, paintings, and more. Plus, you...
EAGLE, CO
KDVR.com

Investigation into Englewood tiny home company

The Feds are investigating a local tiny home-building company after suspicious behavior. The Feds are investigating a local tiny home-building company after suspicious behavior. Denver weather: Lots of sunshine returns for Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are back across the state Thursday with seasonal highs in the lower to middle 40s....
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations

Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations. Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Egg shortage leading to higher prices. It's a perfect storm between inflation and Avian flu. Nicole Fierro...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Backcountry class tries to save avalanche victims

The class happened upon the two men buried after an avalanche. Courtney Fromm reports. The class happened upon the two men buried after an avalanche. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Rain, snow arrive by morning commute. Denver’s weather will have a mix of rain and snow Wednesday with gusty winds...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood

The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Rankings show big love to state’s breweries. Colorado is for beer? Rankings show big love to state's breweries. Tips for good...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora council member against APD officer promotion

Danielle Jurinsky believes Meier should turn down the promotion. Rogelio Mares reports. Aurora council member against APD officer promotion. Danielle Jurinsky believes Meier should turn down the promotion. Rogelio Mares reports. Rankings show big love to state’s breweries. Colorado is for beer? Rankings show big love to state's breweries.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA

An American Airlines flight taxiing toward a terminal at Denver International Airport clipped a de-icing truck Wednesday. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward a terminal at Denver International Airport clipped a de-icing truck Wednesday. Beautiful weekend in the 50s. The weekend looks...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Proposal to decriminalize jaywalking

Councilmember Candi CdeBaca is spearheading the Freedom to Walk and Roll proposal, which would decriminalize jaywalking in Denver. Councilmember Candi CdeBaca is spearheading the Freedom to Walk and Roll proposal, which would decriminalize jaywalking in Denver. American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at DIA. An American Airlines flight taxiing toward...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy