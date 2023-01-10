Read full article on original website
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
New farmers market set to open in Hoover
A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
City of Birmingham gathering supplies to help tornado victims in Selma
The City of Birmingham has announced a supply drive to help victims of a tornado that hit Selma on Thursday, leaving heavy damage in its wake. A powerful storm front slammed into the historic city in Dallas County, cutting a wide swath of destruction through the downtown area. To help...
Birmingham company to pay $153,300 on false Medicaid claim allegations
Birmingham-based Amvik Solutions is paying $153,300 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for payment to Connecticut’s Medicaid program, federal officials announced today. Federal officials announced the civil settlement with the government, which resolves allegations under the federal False Claims Act. The case involved the Justice Department, the...
Comeback Town: What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
Huntsville native to join Birmingham Museum of Art as deputy director
The Birmingham Museum of Art has announced the appointment of a new deputy director. Starting on Jan. 17, Chantal Drake will assume the role as the museum’s James Milton and Sallie R. Johnson deputy director. Drake will work alongside Dr. Graham C. Boettcher, the R. Hugh Daniel director of...
Towing service complaints don’t show Parking Enforcement Systems breaking the law, Birmingham says
Birmingham Police officials say that a towing service widely criticized for rude, and some say “predatory” behavior, has broken no laws. Parking Enforcement Systems, a towing service which pulls vehicles from downtown lots, and which is a target of numerous complaints over its encounters with members of the public, has not violated city ordinances governing towing services, said Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department.
Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment
Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
Who is Darius Miles, Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder?
Alabama men’s basketball forward Darius Miles was arrested Sunday and charged, along with another man, with capital murder after an early-morning shooting in Tuscaloosa that left a 23-year old woman dead. Miles’ player biography page was removed from the Alabama athletics website Sunday. The school later issued a statement...
Alabama filmmaker wins big at Critics Choice Awards for ‘Everything Everywhere’
Daniel Scheinert, a Birmingham native, and his red-hot film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” nearly just swept the Critics Choice Awards, and the Oscars could be next. The film won in the following categories: Best picture, director, screenplay, supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan) and editing. Along with his...
Predawn Birmingham shooting leaves 1 injured, 1 dead in city’s 2nd homicide in 3 hours
A man was killed, and a woman injured when shots rang out Sunday morning in Birmingham. The shooting was one of two overnight that resulted in homicides. Birmingham police identified the victim as Thomas Lee Bailey. He was 31. About 2:20 a.m., said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, multiple Shot Spotter alerts...
Mother, 23, killed on Strip in Tuscaloosa was ‘beautiful young woman who loved her family’
The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”
Alabama ‘surgical’ as it cuts through SEC: ‘Our mission is to win a national championship’
Minutes after Alabama completed one of its most lopsided SEC wins in program history Saturday, its star player whose shooting had LSU on the mat before halftime was in no mood to gloat. “All we can do is get back to the basics and prepare for Vanderbilt,” said Brandon Miller,...
Brookside traffic court judge resigns, suspended from practicing law
Jim Wooten, the judge who presided over traffic court in the troubled town of Brookside, has been suspended from practicing law in Alabama. The Alabama Supreme Court ordered a 91-day suspension of Wooten’s law license, effective December 21, 2022, according to records obtained by AL.com this week. And Mike...
Pete Golding reportedly leaving Alabama for Ole Miss
Pete Golding is leaving his position at Alabama but he isn’t going far. The Alabama defensive coordinator since 2018, Golding is leaving for the same job at Ole Miss, ESPN first reported. In Oxford, he will work under former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. This comes just weeks...
Alabama maintaining edge as SEC’s hunted with LSU next
When Alabama began its men’s basketball season back in November, there were lingering questions about how different this team would be from last season’s disjointed group that staggered midseason and eventually collapsed in March. Through 16 games, the answer to that question has largely come into focus. Alabama...
Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell enters transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. Harrell has a sixth season of eligibility available for 2023 after transferring last year from Louisville to Alabama, where he played his first four seasons from 2018-21. The speedy wide receiver saw very limited...
Man wanted on federal gun and drug charges nabbed in Bessemer by U.S. Marshals
A Hueytown man is in custody on drug and gun charges after his capture by U.S. Marshals. Shawn Scott Jr. was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2022 on drug trafficking and gun possession, said U.S. Marshal Keely. Marshals searching for Scott were led Wednesday to the area...
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
Young male found shot to death in back yard of house in Birmingham’s Inglenook community
An investigation is underway after a young male was found shot to death in Birmingham’s Inglenook community. Several residents called 911 after hearing shots fired. They also reported a person down. The calls came in about 11:15 p.m. Saturday from the 5000 block of 43rd Street North, said Officer...
‘A beautiful soul’: Family mourns Birmingham woman killed in hail of rifle fire before crashing into apartment building
Family and friends are mourning the death of a 33-year-old Birmingham mother who died in a hail of gunfire before crashing into an apartment complex. The deadly shooting was the first of three in city between Friday morning and Sunday morning. Killed was Jasmine Clevette Price. “Jazzy was a beautiful...
