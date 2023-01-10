The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”

