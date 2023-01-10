ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

New farmers market set to open in Hoover

A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Birmingham company to pay $153,300 on false Medicaid claim allegations

Birmingham-based Amvik Solutions is paying $153,300 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for payment to Connecticut’s Medicaid program, federal officials announced today. Federal officials announced the civil settlement with the government, which resolves allegations under the federal False Claims Act. The case involved the Justice Department, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Towing service complaints don’t show Parking Enforcement Systems breaking the law, Birmingham says

Birmingham Police officials say that a towing service widely criticized for rude, and some say “predatory” behavior, has broken no laws. Parking Enforcement Systems, a towing service which pulls vehicles from downtown lots, and which is a target of numerous complaints over its encounters with members of the public, has not violated city ordinances governing towing services, said Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment

Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Mother, 23, killed on Strip in Tuscaloosa was ‘beautiful young woman who loved her family’

The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Pete Golding reportedly leaving Alabama for Ole Miss

Pete Golding is leaving his position at Alabama but he isn’t going far. The Alabama defensive coordinator since 2018, Golding is leaving for the same job at Ole Miss, ESPN first reported. In Oxford, he will work under former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. This comes just weeks...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama maintaining edge as SEC’s hunted with LSU next

When Alabama began its men’s basketball season back in November, there were lingering questions about how different this team would be from last season’s disjointed group that staggered midseason and eventually collapsed in March. Through 16 games, the answer to that question has largely come into focus. Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell enters transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. Harrell has a sixth season of eligibility available for 2023 after transferring last year from Louisville to Alabama, where he played his first four seasons from 2018-21. The speedy wide receiver saw very limited...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy