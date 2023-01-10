ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats

Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
MICHIGAN STATE
Democrats say 700,000 Michigan households could save thousands under tax cut plan

LANSING, MI — Half a million retired Michiganders could allegedly save an average of $1,000 per tax year under a Democratic-backed plan unveiled Thursday. The plan seeks to raise a tax credit for low- and moderate-income working families while rolling back tax on certain retirement pensions. As part of that, proponents say another 700,000 at-need households could see an average of $3,000 in returns if implemented as written.
MICHIGAN STATE
4 Mega Millions jackpots have been won in Michigan on Friday the 13th as $1.35B drawing approaches

LANSING, MI -- For many people, Friday the 13th is an unlucky and frightful day, but in Michigan it’s been extremely lucrative as four Mega Millions jackpots have been won on the infamous day. And with a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing, players in Michigan can take a little comfort in knowing Lady Luck likes to make an appearance on the fateful date.
MICHIGAN STATE
