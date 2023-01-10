Read full article on original website
Tax talks, policy pushes as Democratic agenda unfolds: Your guide to Michigan politics
The 102nd Michigan Legislature officially opened for business Wednesday, Jan. 11, which has Lansing buzzing with renewed energy as lawmakers and their staff settle in for the new term. As a reminder of the historic moment, Wednesday’s session was used to solidify leadership roles, which meant swearing in the first...
Michigan presidential electors sue 2020 Trump false electors
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Three Michiganders who cast Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden after the 2020 election are suing the false electors who tried to subvert the legitimate result with votes for Donald Trump. Blake Mazurek, Robin Smith and Timothy Smith filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday in...
Scenes from the first day of session with Democrats in control of Michigan House and Senate
LANSING, MI-- The Michigan State Capitol was packed Wednesday for the first session of the year. Lawmakers brought their family members and filled both the Senate and House chambers. With Democrats at the helm in both the state House and Senate for the first time in four decades, Wednesday’s session...
Democrats make first move to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
LANSING, MI – In their first days with control of the Michigan Legislature, Democrats targeted a major campaign promise: repealing the state’s abortion ban. The 1931 law that prohibits abortion except to save the mother’s life would be deleted from Michigan’s penal code under House Bill 4006, a one-sentence piece of legislation introduced Thursday.
Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats
Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
Democrats say 700,000 Michigan households could save thousands under tax cut plan
LANSING, MI — Half a million retired Michiganders could allegedly save an average of $1,000 per tax year under a Democratic-backed plan unveiled Thursday. The plan seeks to raise a tax credit for low- and moderate-income working families while rolling back tax on certain retirement pensions. As part of that, proponents say another 700,000 at-need households could see an average of $3,000 in returns if implemented as written.
Michigan projects $9.2 billion surplus, possible income tax cut
State treasury officials estimate Michigan government will see a $9.2 billion surplus at the end of this fiscal year, increasing the likelihood that all that cash could trigger a permanent cut in the state income tax. The announcement came after the Consensus Revenue Estimating conference Friday in Lansing. The projections,...
State to disburse $81 million in opioid settlement funds after county’s lawsuit dismissed
The state could begin distributing $81 million from a multi-state opioid settlement as early as late January after a judge dismissed a West Michigan county lawsuit that had delayed distribution. A lawsuit filed by Ottawa County government challenged the method for allocating funds to various Michigan counties. A Wayne County...
Powerball results for 01/14/23; did anyone win the $397 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan brought home $50,000 and was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $397 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 14. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 16 will be...
No Michigan counties at highest COVID risk level this week, CDC says
For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, Michigan has zero counties at the top COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, there were two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level: Monroe and Menominee counties. Monroe moved down to a medium level this week, Menominee dropped to a low level.
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
Allendale school board narrowly votes to replace district’s legal counsel
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The Allendale Board of Education narrowly voted on Monday, Jan. 9, to replace the district’s longtime legal counsel with a law firm known for championing conservative causes. In a 4-3 vote, the Allendale school board passed a motion to change the district’s legal counsel...
Mega Millions results for 01/13/23; 1 winner of $1.35 billion jackpot
LANSING, MI – A single ticket sold in Maine was the lone winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 13. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in U.S. history. That means the drawing...
wcsx.com
Michigan Could Have an Edge in Winning the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.35, so hopefully you’re starting to daydream about what you’ll do with all the money when you win. Will you buy a small country? Start your own fast-food restaurant? Disappear from where you live and find solace in a tropical location? Maybe all of the above?
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
$176.6M affordable housing project will create nearly 700 units across Michigan
Michigan is working toward its goal of 75,000 new or rehabilitated homes by 2027. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Funding will be made available through a portion of the $14 million in federal Low-Income...
The real estate rager is over. Prepare for a housing hangover.
The housing market is cleaning up its wildest party in decades. Prices saw double-digit increases while days on the market were reduced to hours. But now we’re flipping on the lights and ending this rager. It’s time to go back to normal — whatever that is. This...
4 Mega Millions jackpots have been won in Michigan on Friday the 13th as $1.35B drawing approaches
LANSING, MI -- For many people, Friday the 13th is an unlucky and frightful day, but in Michigan it’s been extremely lucrative as four Mega Millions jackpots have been won on the infamous day. And with a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing, players in Michigan can take a little comfort in knowing Lady Luck likes to make an appearance on the fateful date.
Michigan’s Most Wanted – The State’s Top 6 Sought After Criminals
Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list is a list that no one wants to be on. However, there are some people that just can't help themselves, including the six individuals that we're about to show you. The six criminals below didn't want to be on Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list but they sure...
Live Powerball numbers for 01/14/23; jackpot worth $404 million
LANSING, MI -- For the second night in a row, a large lottery jackpot is up for grabs as the estimated grand prize for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Jan. 14 is worth $404 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $211.7 million. MLive will...
