Alabama State

Monique Smathers
5d ago

technically ALABAMA doesn't have many resources for their residents....I moved here from Ga and a helping hand is not what you will get in the state of Alabama.....it sucks and I don't like it here much !

Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions

One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
Struggling Alabama schools hope new math coaches will help students

Struggling Alabama elementary schools will look to hire 83 math coaches, using $90,000 in state funding, this year, in a bid to improve low math proficiency rates. Coaching positions will be added to Alabama’s 25% lowest-performing elementary schools. The funding comes from a 2022 law aimed at improving math in the early grades.
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham company to pay $153,300 on false Medicaid claim allegations

Birmingham-based Amvik Solutions is paying $153,300 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for payment to Connecticut’s Medicaid program, federal officials announced today. Federal officials announced the civil settlement with the government, which resolves allegations under the federal False Claims Act. The case involved the Justice Department, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
Deadly storms, Mr. Football, and Katie Britt: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Selma and others throughout central and eastern Alabama are recovering from Thursday’s deadly storms. While we don’t know yet how many tornadoes struck the state, it’s not uncommon for this time of year. But it’s worst time of the year for twisters either. April is the month that sees the most tornadoes in Alabama, followed by March then November. The months of June, July and August see the least.
ALABAMA STATE
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot won by ticket purchased in Maine

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night...
MAINE STATE
Drone footage shows Alabama tornado devastation in Selma

Drone footage captured a day after a tornado struck Selma shows how extensive the damage is in the historic Alabama town. Thursday’s storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were tossed onto their sides and power lines were left dangling.
ALABAMA STATE
Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms

Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud

The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
