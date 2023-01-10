Read full article on original website
Monique Smathers
5d ago
technically ALABAMA doesn't have many resources for their residents....I moved here from Ga and a helping hand is not what you will get in the state of Alabama.....it sucks and I don't like it here much !
Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions
One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall urges feds to reverse decision on abortion pills
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joins chief legal officers from 21 other states in a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration, slamming a federal rule change that makes it easier to get abortion pills. The letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf follows the Jan. 3 finalization...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Struggling Alabama schools hope new math coaches will help students
Struggling Alabama elementary schools will look to hire 83 math coaches, using $90,000 in state funding, this year, in a bid to improve low math proficiency rates. Coaching positions will be added to Alabama’s 25% lowest-performing elementary schools. The funding comes from a 2022 law aimed at improving math in the early grades.
As Alabama tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s storm are emerging as residents...
President Biden grants federal disaster assistance after Alabama tornadoes
President Joe Biden has made federal disaster assistance available to the state of Alabama, FEMA announced Sunday, to supplement state and local response efforts in the areas affected by Jan. 12 tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds (non-rotation winds from a thunderstorm). The federal funding is available to affected individuals...
Love, prayers and support to devastated Alabama tornado victims
This is an opinion tribute. Our love, prayers and support go out to all the families devastated by the deadly storms that ripped through Alabama’s mid-section last Thursday night. The storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path of destruction through the downtown area. Several people were...
Tennessee Republicans split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
For months, Tennessee’s Republican leaders have maintained that the state’s abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient’s life, even though the statute doesn’t explicitly say so.
Devastating Alabama tornadoes leave residents ‘really concerned about what happens next’ in Selma
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with...
Kay Ivey to be sworn in for second term as Alabama governor
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will be inaugurated to her second term in office Monday, Jan. 16. She and other constitutional officers will be sworn in at 10 a.m. in Montgomery on the steps of the state Capitol. Earlier in the morning, Ivey will lead a prayer service at First Baptist...
Birmingham company to pay $153,300 on false Medicaid claim allegations
Birmingham-based Amvik Solutions is paying $153,300 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for payment to Connecticut’s Medicaid program, federal officials announced today. Federal officials announced the civil settlement with the government, which resolves allegations under the federal False Claims Act. The case involved the Justice Department, the...
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Deadly storms, Mr. Football, and Katie Britt: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Selma and others throughout central and eastern Alabama are recovering from Thursday’s deadly storms. While we don’t know yet how many tornadoes struck the state, it’s not uncommon for this time of year. But it’s worst time of the year for twisters either. April is the month that sees the most tornadoes in Alabama, followed by March then November. The months of June, July and August see the least.
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot won by ticket purchased in Maine
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night...
At least 7 now dead in Autauga County after storms, tornado strike Alabama
The death toll continues to mount in Autauga County after a tornado roared through central Alabama on Thursday. Coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning another victim had been discovered and he was on his way to the undisclosed location. He said there could likely be more. Autauga County EMA Director...
Medical marijuana is legal in Alabama but how protected is its usage?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "No one believed that Alabama would be legal. Everybody was certain that we would be the last and we're not," said Founder and Owner of CannaBama, Jennifer Boozer. Although the use of medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Alabama, using medical marijuana in...
Drone footage shows Alabama tornado devastation in Selma
Drone footage captured a day after a tornado struck Selma shows how extensive the damage is in the historic Alabama town. Thursday’s storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were tossed onto their sides and power lines were left dangling.
Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms
Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
Alabama tornado count continues to rise after Thursday severe weather
The National Weather Service on Saturday continued to survey storm damage after a round of severe storms on Thursday, Jan. 12. So far 13 tornadoes have been confirmed. One of those, an EF-3 in Autauga County, was deadly, killing seven people. The weather service said the Autauga storm had winds...
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
