Correa reveals how his family reacted when Giants deal fell apart
Carlos Correa is revealing behind-the-scene details on what occurred the day his Giants deal fell apart. The sides were set for a Dec. 20 press conference at Oracle Park after reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract. The Giants postponed the introduction, though, after a failed physical, leaving the star shortstop and his entire family -- who were with him in San Francisco -- stunned and filled with emotion.
Report: Red Sox linked to free-agent OF Adam Duvall
With shortstop Trevor Story set to miss most if not all of the 2023 season, adding a middle infielder and/or an outfielder should be the Boston Red Sox' top priority. The free-agent options have dwindled, but there still are a few players available who can upgrade the Red Sox' current situation ahead of Opening Day. According to The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams, Boston has been linked to arguably the top outfielder left on the market: Adam Duvall.
Zaidi explains why Giants didn't reunite with Belt
When knee surgery ended Brandon Belt's 12th season with the Giants, there was doubt about whether he would be returning to San Francisco, but also about whether he would be playing at all in 2023. By the time those injury concerns were settled, the Giants felt they already were too far down a different path.
Tomase: How Cora jokingly threatened Bogaerts after huge Padres offer
When Alex Cora heard how much the Padres were willing to pay Xander Bogaerts, he took off his manager's hat and replaced it with his friend hat. "When I saw the deal, I actually told him -- jokingly, don't take me too serious -- he said, 'Alex, it was 11 years.' I said, 'Listen, if you would have signed with the Red Sox and I found out somebody offered you 11 years, I would have killed you,'" Cora said on Wednesday with a laugh. "That was me talking to him as his brother or his dad."
Report: Red Sox interested in two veteran infielders
The Boston Red Sox appear to be searching for a Trevor Story replacement with the middle infielder expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 MLB season. Story underwent elbow surgery on Monday, leaving the Red Sox with an even bigger question mark at shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. While utility man Kiké Hernandez is a candidate to replace Story, that would leave Boston with a hole in center field.
Murph's legendary run in Giants clubhouse to end after 65 years
The Giants have signed six veteran free agents this offseason and once again will have plenty of waiver claims and rookies walk through the clubhouse door in 2023. For the first time, Mike Murphy won't be there to greet them. After 65 seasons with the organization, Murphy has decided to...
Phillies avoid arbitration with 4 players, 2 remain unsigned
The Phillies have avoided arbitration with four of their six eligible players, including first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins has a one-year deal worth $12 million, according to Fansided's Robert Murray. This is the final year the Phillies have Hoskins under contract. He'll be a free agent after the season unless...
