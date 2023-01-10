When Alex Cora heard how much the Padres were willing to pay Xander Bogaerts, he took off his manager's hat and replaced it with his friend hat. "When I saw the deal, I actually told him -- jokingly, don't take me too serious -- he said, 'Alex, it was 11 years.' I said, 'Listen, if you would have signed with the Red Sox and I found out somebody offered you 11 years, I would have killed you,'" Cora said on Wednesday with a laugh. "That was me talking to him as his brother or his dad."

