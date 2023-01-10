ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Georgia football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
 5 days ago

For the second straight season, Georgia is the defending national champion of college football after a dominant 15-0 season capped off by a historic beatdown over TCU in the CFP national championship game to end 2022.

How do things look for the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title chase and the College Football Playoff hunt for 2023?

Let's take a look at the full schedule of games for Georgia in the 2023 college football season.

2023 Georgia Bulldogs football schedule

2023 Georgia football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. UT Martin

Sept. 9 vs. Ball State

Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina

Sept. 23 vs. UAB

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 Idle

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 vs. Missouri

Nov. 11 vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech

Dec. 2 SEC Championship Game

Georgia football schedule overview

UT Martin Skyhawks
2022 record: 7-4 (5-0 OVC)
Series: No previous games

Ball State Cardinals
2022 record: 5-7 (3-5 MAC)
Series: No previous games

South Carolina Gamecocks
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 SEC)
Series: Georgia, 54-19-2
Last game: Georgia, 48-7 (2022)

UAB Blazers
2022 record: 7-6 (4-4 C-USA)
Series: Georgia, 3-0
Last game: Georgia, 56-7 (2021)

Auburn Tigers
2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
Series: Georgia, 63-56-8
Last game: Georgia, 42-10 (2022)

Kentucky Wildcats
2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
Series: Georgia, 62-12-2
Last game: Georgia, 16-6 (2022)

Vanderbilt Commodores
2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
Series: Georgia, 60-20-2
Last game: Georgia, 55-0 (2022)

Florida Gators
2022 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
Series: Georgia, 54-44-2
Last game: Georgia, 42-20 (2022)

Missouri Tigers
2022 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
Series: Georgia, 11-1
Last game: Georgia, 26-22 (2022)

Ole Miss Rebels
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 SEC)
Series: Georgia, 32-12-1
Last game: Ole Miss, 45-14 (2016)

Tennessee Volunteers
2022 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
Series: Georgia, 27-23-2
Last game: Georgia, 27-13 (2022)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
2022 record: 5-7 (4-4 ACC)
Series: Georgia, 70-41-5
Last game: Georgia, 37-14 (2022)

College Football Playoff 2023-24 Schedule

Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl

Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl

Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship

This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and the last before the playoff expands to 12 teams.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system.

Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, '22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45 , No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2022

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

