Three Alabama teens arrested in connection with deadly birthday party gun battle
Three Alabama teens have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and nine others injured a week ago after a birthday celebration turned deadly. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said three juveniles were arrested in connection with the shooting. The new arrests come...
WAFF
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and will be facing gun-related charges. Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father. Updated: 5 hours ago. The father was arrested and charged...
Two charged with murder after incident on Derrick Street
Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
2 charged with murder in Huntsville shooting
Two men have been charged with murder after police say they killed a person Tuesday in a drive-by shooting. Huntsville Police said 29-year-old John Brandon Boles and 20-year-old Ethan Lyn Bates were traveling near the 200 block of Derrick Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when they fired a weapon, striking someone.
Alabama man charged with ‘luring’ ex-girlfriend to house, dousing her with gasoline, setting her on fire
A Morgan County man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire. Marquise Antwan Wayns, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The incident happened in Priceville about 9 p.m. Tuesday on North Bethel Road.
Athens Police looking for man suspected of stealing from worksite
The Athens Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for a man that allegedly stole from a worksite.
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 13, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 9 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $18 Jan. 10 • theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; pressure washer; Hwy. 157; $148• unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Enterprise Rent-A-Car Jan. 11 • criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Marktplatz Ctr. SW; damaged to 2021 Dodge Ram; $150 Jan. 12 • theft of property-4th degree; person; Olive St. SW; weedeater; $330• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; 2nd St. SE; gun; $300• theft of property-4th degree; Sky High Smoke Shop; St. Joseph Dr. NW; general merchandise; $40• harassment; person; St. Joseph Dr. NW• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Popeye’s; Hwy. 157• theft of property-3rd degree; Ulta Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; perfume; $700 ArrestsJan. 12 Folds, David A.; 63• unauthorized use of motor vehicle Compton, Ashley D.; 40• criminal treapss-3rd degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAFF
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
Security guard charged with drug trafficking at Grissom basketball game
A 25-year-old man who had been hired to assist with security at a Grissom High School basketball game was arrested on drug-related charges.
Madison man charged with drug trafficking, destroying state property
A Madison man was charged with drug trafficking and destroying state property after an incident late last year.
One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week’s crime of the week is a big story we’ve been telling you about for days now. A man was shot and killed while he slept in his Huntsville Apartment. Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect and they are hoping you...
Man charged in Decatur Walmart murder transferred to mental health facility
The man charged with fatally running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart has been transferred to a mental health facility
weisradio.com
Two Springville Women Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Cherokee County
Two Springville, Alabama women were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Thursday in Cherokee County. Officers with the Leesburg Police Department arrested Haley Taylor, 28, and Chelsea Thomas, 23, for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Limestone Correctional Officer charged with harassment after alleged kiss on the cheek
58-year-old Troy Jefferson Hughes is said to have turned himself into the Limestone County Sheriff's Office earlier this week after being accused of an unwanted advance while on the job.
WAFF
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Casey White’s defense attorneys file motion to move trial. Updated: 13 hours ago. Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his...
Contract school security worker allegedly sold fentanyl at Huntsville basketball game, arrested on gun charges
A man working contract security at Huntsville’s Grissom High School has been arrested on drug and gun charges. Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White said the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) has charged Justin Omari Mitchell, 25, with drug trafficking, drug sale near a school and possession of a deadly weapon.
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
