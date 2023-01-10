Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
New Assistant Fire Chief — “The Arlington County Fire Department is proud to announce the hiring of Jason R. Jenkins for the position of Assistant Fire Chief. Chief Jenkins has over 26 years of experience in Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), serving most recently as an Assistant Fire Chief with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.” [Arlington County]
Local need for food assistance rises as inflation persists
Sally Diaz-Wells, who coordinates the food pantry at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Arlington, just got the weekly egg bill. It was $2,000, which makes up nearly 20% of the church’s weekly budget of $12,000 for purchasing food for distribution. Arlington Food Assistance Center CEO Charles...
Neighborhood Spotlight: Crush your New Year’s resolution fitness goals
Did you set some lofty fitness goals for 2023 and need some inspiration? Have you ever wondered where the best places are to get fit in Arlington?. Well I’d like to share just a few of my favorites with you. I hope that these places inspire you to crush your New Year’s resolution fitness goals!
Closures planned Monday for MLK Day holiday
Arlington County courts, schools, government offices, libraries and community centers will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. Along with the closures there will be a reduction in service for ART buses and Metro buses and trains. Additionally, there will be no parking meter enforcement in Arlington.
Police looking for vandal who ripped mirror off car, chucked it through apartment window
A man went on a vandalism spree along Columbia Pike last night, police say. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. amid the apartment buildings on Columbia Pike between George Mason Drive and Glebe Road. “The victims heard a loud noise and observed a window to their residence had been broken...
