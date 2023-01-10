ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosslyn, KY

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

New Assistant Fire Chief — “The Arlington County Fire Department is proud to announce the hiring of Jason R. Jenkins for the position of Assistant Fire Chief. Chief Jenkins has over 26 years of experience in Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), serving most recently as an Assistant Fire Chief with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.” [Arlington County]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Local need for food assistance rises as inflation persists

Sally Diaz-Wells, who coordinates the food pantry at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Arlington, just got the weekly egg bill. It was $2,000, which makes up nearly 20% of the church’s weekly budget of $12,000 for purchasing food for distribution. Arlington Food Assistance Center CEO Charles...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Closures planned Monday for MLK Day holiday

Arlington County courts, schools, government offices, libraries and community centers will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. Along with the closures there will be a reduction in service for ART buses and Metro buses and trains. Additionally, there will be no parking meter enforcement in Arlington.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy