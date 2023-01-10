David Pollack made Nick Saban go viral with Georgia brag during college football championship
David Pollack gave a crash course in things that should not be said to Nick Saban during the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.
During ESPN’s halftime show, Pollack, who is a former Bulldogs linebacker, praised his alma mater while sitting alongside the Alabama coach. At the time, Georgia led TCU, 38-7, and another Bulldogs national championship was a mere formality .
“We love the Cinderella story and we love when this comes about but this isn’t really the Cinderella ending,” Pollack said . “Georgia, obviously, we’ve seen from the past couple seasons now, really, they’ve taken hold of college football. Unbelievable job. This is a young football team.”
Meanwhile, a stone-faced Saban, who was serving as a guest analyst for ESPN, can be seen with his hands on the desk, just glaring at Pollack — and the internet had a field day with the now viral moment.
“David Pollack has no idea what he’s just done,” one person wrote , while another added , “Bama about to go 15-0 now” with a laughing emoji.
Pollack reposted the clip to Twitter early Tuesday morning, writing , “No lies being told! Haha.”
Fellow ESPN personalities chimed in, including SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan and former NFL linebacker Sam Acho.
“Tell ’em David,” Duncan, who is a Georgia native, replied to Pollack’s tweet, while Acho added , “Cold blooded!!!”
Georgia kept on dominating in the second half on their way to a 65-7 victory at SoFi Stadium.
The Bulldogs (13-0) became the first team to win back-to-back College Football Playoff titles, since the Crimson Tide in 2011-12. A year ago, Georgia beat Saban’s squad, 33-18, to claim the program’s first national title since 1980.
This season, the Crimson Tide finished fifth in the College Football Playoff standings with a 10-2 record after demolishing Kansas State, 45-20, in the Sugar Bowl.
