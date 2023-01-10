ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Gwyneth Paltrow recalls ‘doing cocaine and not getting caught’ in the ‘90s

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ljde2_0k9cTSeW00

Gwyneth Paltrow was living the high life in the 1990s.

The Goop founder reflected on the raucous decade that benefited from a society without cellphone cameras and social media, meaning she and other people could get away with illicit activities.

“It was great. I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!” Paltrow said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Monday, laughing. “Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could — no camera phones, especially in New York.

“Interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi,” she continued. “You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aU2r_0k9cTSeW00
Gwyneth Paltrow reflected on the high life that was the 1990s.
CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGbhn_0k9cTSeW00
“Talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!” she said on “The Late Late Show.”
FilmMagic, Inc

The “Politician” actress, 50, has kept an open mind about drugs, sharing in 2019 that she believed psychedelics were the future for treating mental health.

“I think how psychedelics affect health and mental health and addiction will come more into the mainstream,” she told the New York Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHtxl_0k9cTSeW00
Paltrow said someone could go home with a “rando” and not get caught back then.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty

“I mean, there’s undeniably some link between being in that state and being connected to some other universal cosmic something.”

Despite her belief that ibogaine — a plant-derived substance from Gabon that Lamar Odom has used for addiction treatment — is worth exploring and could potentially help our culture “evolve,” the Oscar winner has never touched any type of psychoactive drug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYRcZ_0k9cTSeW00
The Goop founder also has explored the use of psychedelics to treat mental health issues, but she’s never tried them herself.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty

“I’ve never done it,” she clarified. “I’m terrified.”

More recently, Paltrow’s Netflix docuseries, “The Goop Lab,” came under fire for offering her unorthodox tips, which England’s National Health Service England chief executive Simon Stevens claimed posed a “considerable health risk ” to viewers.

However, a spokeswoman for Goop said the firm is “transparent when we cover emerging topics that may be unsupported by science or may be in early stages of review.”

