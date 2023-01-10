Mary Alice Reporting – After an over 30-year career in law enforcement, Gary Holland is moving on to the next chapter of his life. Holland has been active in the police force since 1991 as he served for the Village of Rising Sun before his appointment to Bettsville as an officer in 1994 before advancing, in 1998, as their police chief. He then served as a Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy from 2008 until his 2010 appointment as Newcomerstown Police Chief.

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO