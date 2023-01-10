Read full article on original website
Florence Ellen Keplinger – January 11, 2023
Florence Ellen Keplinger, age 100, who resided at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born January 26, 1922, in Crooked Run Valley, Tuscarawas County, she was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Maud L. Stull Keplinger. As a child, Miss Keplinger moved with her family to a farm near Winfield. She began her working career as an elementary school teacher and later was employed as a secretary for the Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau. Miss Keplinger served on the editorial board of The Dover Reporter and ended her career as a secretary for the First Moravian Church in Dover.
Emmett Welz Basiletti – January 9, 2023
Emmett Welz Basiletti passed away on January 9, 2023, in his home, 12 days prior to his 99th birthday. Born in New Philadelphia on January 21, 1924, he was the son of the late Massimo and Bertha Minnie (Welz) Basiletti. Emmett married his lifelong love, the former Inez Irene Griffey,...
Rebecca L. “Becky” Hixenbaugh – January 9, 2023
Rebecca L. “Becky” Hixenbaugh, 80, of Dover, OH passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Arbors at Stow. Born December 23, 1942, in Graysville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dillie Ross and Dorothy Grimm Smalley. She was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School.
Anthony Michael Moyer – January 4, 2023
Anthony Michael Moyer, 83, of Uhrichsville, passed away at his home on January 4, 2023. Born in Danville, Pennsylvania on October 15, 1939, he was the youngest, and last surviving child of the late Grover Cleveland and Cleo (Starks) Moyer, having been preceded in death by eight siblings. Tony proudly...
Scott E. Steitz – January 8, 2023
Scott E. Steitz, 66, of Dover passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Scott was born on April 9, 1956, in Dover to the late John E. “Jerry” and E. Virginia “Ginny” Steitz. Scott was one of the first to attend Starlight School and Workshop, founded by Ruth Carlson. He loved what he knew as “workshop” – working at Starlight Enterprises in New Philadelphia.
Michael James “Hubba” Maney – January 9, 2023
Michael James “Hubba” Maney, age 57, of Dellroy, Ohio, died early Monday morning, January 9, 2023, in the Aultman Hospital at Canton, Ohio following a five-week illness. He was born September 16, 1965, in Laredo, Texas, and was the son of the late James David and Margaret Ann “Peg” (Mackey) Maney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an aunt, Martha Hutson.
Adam Ezekiel Tufford – January 5, 2023
Adam Ezekiel Tufford, 35, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, passed away on January 5, 2023, in Dover. He was born June 10, 1987, in Cambridge to Marc E. Tufford and Ruby J. Blankenship. Adam started Tufford’s Low Voltage Solutions, a business that he owned and founded. He was a very hard worker and his business was his passion. Adam was a loving father, uncle, and brother. He enjoyed fishing. He loved his friends and was a friend to everybody. A very caring soul, Adam would give, and has given, the shirt off his back.
Mabel Lettie Maurer – January 9, 2023
Mabel Lettie Maurer of Dover, Ohio passed away on January 9, 2023, with her family present. Mabel was born on September 28, 1939, in the family home at 726 Walnut Street in Dover. She graduated from Dover High in 1957. Mabel enjoyed math, reading, traveling, and helping people. She loved...
Patricia J. “Pat” Armstrong – January 2, 2023
Patricia J. “Pat” Armstrong, age 91, of Leesville Lake, Worthington, and Dover, died peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023, in Cleveland Clinic at Stuart, FL. Born January 7, 1931, in Jamestown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Ruth Florence (Westerland) Anderson. After graduating from...
John R. Basiletti – January 8, 2023
John R. Basiletti, 80, of Dover passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar. He was born on February 7, 1942, in Dover and was the son of the late John A. Basiletti and Sue Tiffner. In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Basiletti who passed away only four days ago on January 4, 2023; his sister, Joan Wolfe, and former daughter-in-law, Joy Stealey.
Thelma Lucille Watson – January 7, 2023
Thelma Lucille Watson, 94, of Newcomerstown, passed away on January 7, 2023, at her home. She was born December 18, 1928, in Newcomerstown to the late Marshall and Dessie Mae (Moore) Miller. She spent much of her life as a homemaker and also worked at WeatherSeal in Newcomerstown for several...
Susan Zifer – January 9, 2023
Susan Zifer, 82, of Dover passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory of Dover. To send flowers to the family of Susan, please visit our floral store.
MLK Day Event to Feature Perci Garner as Speaker
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Christopher Lowery Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at the Dover First Baptist Church will feature former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Perci Garner. In honor of MLK Day on Monday, the church will open their doors for the celebration to remember the civil rights...
Tuscarawas in Third for Deer Harvested with Muzzleloaders
Nick McWilliams reporting – Ohio hunters had another successful deer hunting season, calling off muzzleloader season on Tuesday. In total, just over 13,500 deer were harvested by hunters over the four-day season, which includes the ongoing archery season. Coshocton was the top grossing county with 518, followed by Muskingum...
Holland Retires, Lawson Next Newcomerstown PD Chief
Mary Alice Reporting – After an over 30-year career in law enforcement, Gary Holland is moving on to the next chapter of his life. Holland has been active in the police force since 1991 as he served for the Village of Rising Sun before his appointment to Bettsville as an officer in 1994 before advancing, in 1998, as their police chief. He then served as a Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy from 2008 until his 2010 appointment as Newcomerstown Police Chief.
News Brief: Garaway Ok’s Arming Staff, Break-ins at Sherrodsville Church, BCC Hosts Pathways to In-Demand Careers
Mary Alice Reporting – ~ The Garaway Local School District will have armed staff members. This became effective at the January 9th Board of Education meeting as they passed and adopted the resolution to authorize certain employees to have a firearm on school property and in designated school safety zones.
Art Scholarship Contest Back Through Tusc County Probate Court
Nick McWilliams reporting – An art scholarship contest for all Tuscarawas County graduating seniors is back for a second year. The contest, which awards a $500 and $250 scholarship to the winning entry, is awarding through the courtroom of Tuscarawas County Juvenile Court Judge Adam Wilgus. The winner will...
Circulation Numbers Good at Dover Library
Mary Alice Reporting – Over 280,000 titles were checked out of the Dover Public Library in 2022. The circulation included books, DVD’s, eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines, with the top book title being Kent State, which was the reading material for One Book, One Community. Library Director Jim Gill...
New Phila Leadership Talks Projects to Start New Year
Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia is entering the new year with multiple developments and projects in 2023. Mayor Joel Day discussed a list of scheduled projects with council on Monday, after a 2022 in which the city placed an emphasis on further economic expansion. One of the newest...
New Phila Still Discussing Zoning Change for Homeless Shelter
Nick McWilliams reporting – Following a public forum on the idea of a new homeless shelter in New Philadelphia, more community members met with city council advocating for the build. The forum was attended by a few dozen citizens, asking questions of homeless shelter leaders and voicing any concerns...
