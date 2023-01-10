Read full article on original website
Bay County Branch NAACP hosts MLK Prayer Breakfast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local nonprofit is remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The Bay County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, kicked off its annual Martin Luther King prayer breakfast Saturday at the Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Panama City. The gathering...
Adopt a pet in need through Vickers Animal Rescue
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vickers Animal Rescue is a small rescue that fosters animals in need while they look for their forever home. Dr. Abbi Dacosta with Emerald Coast Mobile Vet stopped by the studio to show off two animals available for adoption. Patches is a 1 to 2-year-old lovable female terrier mix, and Toro is a spunky male kitten. The two showed off their sweet side hoping to encourage viewers to make room for them in their home.
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
Gates to be unlocked at Sunnyside Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Unlock the gates. That’s what a judge ruled in the case of gates at Sunnyside Park. It’s the latest turn in a controversy that dates back to July of last year when a coalition of Sunnyside homeowners had gates installed at beach accesses to turn the park into a private beach. On Friday, Bay County 14th judicial circuit judge William Henry implemented a temporary injunction for property owners to remove the locks.
Sharon Sheffield: Faces & Places of the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People often say, “I couldn’t do it without my family.” But the statement is more than a cliche for one former Lynn Haven mayor. Sharon Sheffield spent six years in local government, alongside a lifetime of working in the community. Many know her name from the park on Ohio Ave in Lynn Haven. The real treat is getting to know the person behind the name.
Vickers Animal Rescue
Memorial commemorates those who suffered abuse at Dozier School for Boys
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, a memorial was dedicated to those who say they were abused at the Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. Supporters and victims attended a ceremony at the site of the old school. “At the age of 14 I was here, mistreated, beat, raped at...
3rd Annual Girls vs. Gravity Invitational Raised the Bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 14 teams from across the Panhandle came showed up in Marianna for the 3rd annual Girls vs. Gravity Invitational, to do the snatch, clean and jerk and bench all in prep for district meets coming up in a couple of weeks. The girls started early...
Chilly Sunday ahead of mid-week warmth
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Given today’s chilly feel, it’s hard to believe you’ll be wearing t-shirts by Tuesday. But the forecast suggests exactly that, as our wintertime temperature roller-coaster continues to ride up and down with frequent pattern changes each week. Tonight, another burst of cold will be felt throughout the area, as radiational cooling returns once again. Thankfully, wind speeds will die down overnight as a strong area of low pressure moves off into the Atlantic; that should make the cold just a bit more bearable tomorrow morning. This is all relative, though, considering many coastal areas will fall to the mid 30s by sunrise. Inland communities will be colder yet, with most falling below freezing and some folks north of I10 seeing temperatures as low as 27 degrees.
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready for a cold weekend here in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear with lows near freezing inland w/mid 30s at the coast. Feels like temps by morning will be in the 20s thanks to North winds at 10-15 mph. On Saturday skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be NW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s inland with temps 32-35 at the coast Sunday morning. The warm up begins Sunday afternoon when highs will climb to near 60. Expect upper 60s by Monday afternoon. Small rain chances return by Tuesday.
Neighbors find a lost World War II dog tag after Hurricane Michael
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Michael left some Mexico Beach residents with a little more than memories. In the aftermath of the category 5 storm, locals attempted to pick up the pieces, attempting to find whatever they could to remember life before the storm. “Every day we would find someone’s...
Port Panama City Continues to Grow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the rest of Bay County, Port Panama City is growing. At Thursday’s Panama City Port Authority meeting a big item on the agenda was approved. The board voted to expand the east terminal by adding an additional 27 acres to the ports’...
One person injured after a stabbing in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A stabbing in Panama City has left one person injured. Panama City Police say it happened at the Econo Lodge on 15th Street around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have the suspect in custody and...
What to expect in Panama City, PCB’s housing market this year
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After last year’s roller-coaster housing market, with prices climbing quickly and high, many are wondering what’s in store for 2023. Will what went up come down?. Interest rates sat around a steep 7%. “Also we had a recession hit in, inflation. Inflation affected...
Parents speak out against plan to move Sneads Elem. students to Grand Ridge
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County School Board is moving forward with its plans to close Sneads Elementary School and move its students to soon to be built Grand Ridge School. Meanwhile, some parents are concerned. “I like our school,” Lindsay Kiefer, a parent, said. “This is one...
Officials confirm fatal shooting in Lynn Haven home is “justifiable”
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday’s shooting at a Lynn Haven home that left one man dead was a “justifiable use of force.”. On Tuesday morning, BCSO responded to a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Officials said an intruder entered the home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention.
