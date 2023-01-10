ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clarke County officials identified a UGA player and staff member among the two people killed and a UGA player among the two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Athens-Clarke County. Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around...
ATHENS, GA
LIVE BLOG: Thousands of fans brave the cold for National Championship parade

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The parade for the back-to-back National Champion Georgia Bulldogs is underway in Athens on Saturday. Many dedicated Georgia Bulldogs fans braved the frigid temperatures early Saturday morning to wait for the championship parade to begin in Athens. Several families and friends lined the parade...
ATHENS, GA
PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs Championship Parade | Jan. 14, 2023

Strong winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 left multiple communities with damage. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Texas Christian's Horned Frogs for the college football national championship on Jan. 9, 2023, in California. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST. A string of powerful storms moved through North...
ATHENS, GA
UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Just hours after celebrating a back-to-back championship win, UGA Lineman Devin Willock was killed in a car crash. “With it being the parade yesterday, everyone is on a high. It just shows you how precious life can be and it can just change in a second,” said Antonio Raimondo, a UGA student.
ATHENS, GA
Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
ATLANTA, GA
Rollover crash in Duluth under investigation

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rollover crash is under investigation in Duluth on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of Abbotts Bridge Road near Abbotts Pointe Drive around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. One driver was cited in connection to the crash. It is unclear...
DULUTH, GA
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Police search for 19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting in Lilburn

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man on Friday. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a shooting at the 1400 block of Fox Forest Court SW in Lilburn around 12:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man identified as Felipe Velasco with a gunshot wound inside the residence.
LILBURN, GA

