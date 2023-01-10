ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Just hours after celebrating a back-to-back championship win, UGA Lineman Devin Willock was killed in a car crash. “With it being the parade yesterday, everyone is on a high. It just shows you how precious life can be and it can just change in a second,” said Antonio Raimondo, a UGA student.

ATHENS, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO