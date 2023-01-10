Read full article on original website
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
capecod.com
Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
capecod.com
Local Officials Undaunted by Bridge Replacement Project Being Denied Federal Funding
BOURNE – A close to $2 billion dollar federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper says the money was only part of the first year...
abingtonnews.org
WEEK AHEAD: Train crossings being reviewed; plans for Factory Paint store; Green Wave athletics schedule; meetings
It’s January 9 and we still haven’t had a good snowfall. And it appears we won’t be getting one this week either. Abington News understands that snow isn’t everyone’s cup ‘o tea. It’s cold and icy and disruptive and can be a pain to clean up. But if we’re going to do this whole ”winter in New England” thing, I’d much rather look at some fresh snowfall than bare trees, dormant lawns, and dead leaves. Get it together, Mother Nature!
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
WCVB
Who pays when gas station mixes up gas which damages your car?
When you fill up your gas tank, how do you know what you're actually putting in there?. Over the holidays, several drivers at a gas station in South Boston thought they were filling up with premium only to quickly find out the station put diesel fuel in the wrong tank, leading to expensive engine repairs.
abingtonnews.org
Building inspector resigns
The town’s Building Commissioner has resigned after less than six months on the job. Town Manager Scott Lambiase said Chris Carmichael resigned Wednesday effective immediately. He said Carmichael left “to pursue other interests.”. Jason Harris, who is a part-time local building inspector for the town, will take over...
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates state fire academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
country1025.com
You Thought You Could Sneak WHAT Past Logan Security?
Travelers have been known to bring some really interesting things through the TSA checkpoint. Sure, we all know that we can’t bring liquid over 3.4oz through the checkpoint. And we’ve all seen the spring breaker have the fuzzy handcuffs taken out of their bag. Despite all the warning signs, announcements, and some honest-to-goodness commonsense, some travelers have brought some insane things to Boston Logan airport!
Contractor dies in fall at Massachusetts General Hospital
BOSTON -- A man died after a fall at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. The hospital confirmed the accidental death of a contractor but did not release the man's identity. "All of a sudden out of nowhere all these trucks and stuff, all these first responders, the whole street blocked off. Everybody who was coming out of the building didn't seem to have much of an idea what was going on," said Ezkia Weeks. He was serving lunch from his food truck when he thought he heard a thud. "Don't know what happened but sounds like something really sad," he continued. Investigators said the man fell about eight floors and landed on a lower rooftop of the building. It's unclear what led up to the deadly fall. Part of Blossom Street was shut down for most of the afternoon as crews responded. OSHA is also investigating.
koamnewsnow.com
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member
Caregivers struggle everyday to manage caring for their loved one, working to bring in income, balancing work and family life. Being a caregiver can be very rewarding, but it can also be very overwhelming. Help is available to those that qualify.
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Boston Grandparent Scammer Arrested In Billerica Police Sting: Police
One scammer who tried to jump on the grandparent scam bandwagon that has been sweeping Eastern Massachusetts made a fatal mistake when he targeted a senior woman who had no grandchildren, officials say. A 79-year-old Billerica woman called police on Thursday, Jan. 5 around 9 a.m. after receivi…
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
