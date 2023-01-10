ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
SANDWICH, MA
abingtonnews.org

WEEK AHEAD: Train crossings being reviewed; plans for Factory Paint store; Green Wave athletics schedule; meetings

It’s January 9 and we still haven’t had a good snowfall. And it appears we won’t be getting one this week either. Abington News understands that snow isn’t everyone’s cup ‘o tea. It’s cold and icy and disruptive and can be a pain to clean up. But if we’re going to do this whole ”winter in New England” thing, I’d much rather look at some fresh snowfall than bare trees, dormant lawns, and dead leaves. Get it together, Mother Nature!
ABINGTON, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
WCVB

Who pays when gas station mixes up gas which damages your car?

When you fill up your gas tank, how do you know what you're actually putting in there?. Over the holidays, several drivers at a gas station in South Boston thought they were filling up with premium only to quickly find out the station put diesel fuel in the wrong tank, leading to expensive engine repairs.
BOSTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Building inspector resigns

The town’s Building Commissioner has resigned after less than six months on the job. Town Manager Scott Lambiase said Chris Carmichael resigned Wednesday effective immediately. He said Carmichael left “to pursue other interests.”. Jason Harris, who is a part-time local building inspector for the town, will take over...
ABINGTON, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighter graduates state fire academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

You Thought You Could Sneak WHAT Past Logan Security?

Travelers have been known to bring some really interesting things through the TSA checkpoint. Sure, we all know that we can’t bring liquid over 3.4oz through the checkpoint. And we’ve all seen the spring breaker have the fuzzy handcuffs taken out of their bag. Despite all the warning signs, announcements, and some honest-to-goodness commonsense, some travelers have brought some insane things to Boston Logan airport!
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Contractor dies in fall at Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON -- A man died after a fall at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. The hospital confirmed the accidental death of a contractor but did not release the man's identity. "All of a sudden out of nowhere all these trucks and stuff, all these first responders, the whole street blocked off. Everybody who was coming out of the building didn't seem to have much of an idea what was going on," said Ezkia Weeks. He was serving lunch from his food truck when he thought he heard a thud. "Don't know what happened but sounds like something really sad," he continued. Investigators said the man fell about eight floors and landed on a lower rooftop of the building. It's unclear what led up to the deadly fall. Part of Blossom Street was shut down for most of the afternoon as crews responded. OSHA is also investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
koamnewsnow.com

Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises

CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
CHELSEA, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
