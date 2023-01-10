Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 520 (1/14/23)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Cavalier Genève to Debut Tres Delincuentes at TPE 2023
At the Total Product Expo (TPE) 2023, Cavalier Genève will debut its third brand, Tres Delincuentes. The line will feature three blends, each with three sizes. Much like when the company added its second brand Inner Circle, Tres Delincuentes is meant to showcase a new side of the company. With Tres Delincuentes, it’s a brand influenced by art and music and highlighted by bold graphic packaging and cigars reflecting that culture.
Comments / 0