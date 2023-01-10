At the Total Product Expo (TPE) 2023, Cavalier Genève will debut its third brand, Tres Delincuentes. The line will feature three blends, each with three sizes. Much like when the company added its second brand Inner Circle, Tres Delincuentes is meant to showcase a new side of the company. With Tres Delincuentes, it’s a brand influenced by art and music and highlighted by bold graphic packaging and cigars reflecting that culture.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO