Georgia State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway girls look to bounce back after narrow section losses

The Gateway girls basketball team started 0-4 in Section 1-5A play, but it was in position to turn some of those games into victories rather than the setbacks they experienced. That’s the assessment of Gators coach Curtis Williams after his team suffered a two-point loss to Plum in December and...
INDIANA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg rides point guard Marcus Cleveland to win vs. Riverview

Making a play call came quickly to Damian Davies on Friday. The Leechburg boys basketball coach could call out “Georgetown, layup” repeatedly when Blue Devils point guard Marcus Cleveland had the ball. Starting in the second quarter, Cleveland delivered nearly on demand. He finished with 35 points as...
LEECHBURG, PA

