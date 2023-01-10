Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Decisions in New England may impact Steelers coaching staff; Penguins face tough challenge; Pitt looks to rebound
Friday’s “First Call” has an update on a job hunt that involves a Pittsburgh Steelers assistant. The Metropolitan Division in the NHL had an interesting night. The Penguins were aided by some old friends. Also, the Winnipeg Jets are at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. And the...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Gateway girls look to bounce back after narrow section losses
The Gateway girls basketball team started 0-4 in Section 1-5A play, but it was in position to turn some of those games into victories rather than the setbacks they experienced. That’s the assessment of Gators coach Curtis Williams after his team suffered a two-point loss to Plum in December and...
Friday Football Footnotes: 1 neutral site AFC title game would be bad enough — making it permanent is an awful idea
Now that the door has been opened to such a conversation, there are some who feel that the NFL may give consideration to having the AFC and NFC Championship games in a neutral site. Dumb idea. Well, dumb from the standpoint of what’s good for the fans. I’m sure it’d...
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Chargers' Justin Herbert face off in playoff debuts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he has been in the playoffs the past two months. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games. Lawrence easily...
Leechburg rides point guard Marcus Cleveland to win vs. Riverview
Making a play call came quickly to Damian Davies on Friday. The Leechburg boys basketball coach could call out “Georgetown, layup” repeatedly when Blue Devils point guard Marcus Cleveland had the ball. Starting in the second quarter, Cleveland delivered nearly on demand. He finished with 35 points as...
