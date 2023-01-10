Read full article on original website
WSFA
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
WSFA
Ways you can help the victims of the deadly tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornadoes impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation to host the...
WSFA
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
WSFA
Tornado relief drive planned by WSFA, Central Alabama Community Foundation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation to host the Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., you can call a phone number to make a donation. The number will be released on Wednesday.
WSFA
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
WSFA
God’s Pit Crew sending “Blessing Buckets” to Selma
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is sending a truckload of “Blessing Buckets,” to Selma, Alabama after a tornado devastated the city Thursday. The organization is sending 1200 buckets filled with food, first aid, hygiene products, a bible and an encouraging note. “We made sure that...
WSFA
Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society closes second location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has closed its recently-opened second location. The shelter on Bell Road was only open for nearly 17 weeks. Lea Turbert, spokesperson for the humane society, says they were able to open that location with grant funds. “So, the grant money is what...
WSFA
Clean up efforts continue in Selma; officials provide update on relief
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in east Selma were up early Saturday morning cleaning up from the aftermath of Thursday’s tornado. “God is so good,” said Lula Wilson as she and her family raked debris from their front yard. Homes in her neighborhood were either missing roofs or...
WSFA
Federal, local officials tour damage in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal and local officials were on the ground in Selma Friday afternoon after an EF2 tornado ripped through the community. “It’s tough,” Mayor James Perkins said as he looked around at the stretch of homes that were either damaged or destroyed. [READ MORE: 70...
WSFA
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
WSFA
Food for Thought 1/12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WSFA
Alabama governor to visit hard-hit Autauga, Dallas counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will travel to two of the hardest hit areas of the state Friday to see firsthand the devastation brought by Thursday’s tornado outbreak. Alabama Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jeff Smitherman and U.S. Sen. Katie Boyd Britt will join the governor.
WSFA
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
WSFA
State officials survey tornado damage in Autauga County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State officials were on the ground in Autauga County Saturday surveying tornado damage and talking with victims’ families. Seven people died as a result of Thursday’s storm. [VICITMS IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY AUTAUGA COUNTY TORNADO]. “Our hearts are broken for the fatalities that have been...
‘I hear a baby crying’ – chilling video from Selma, Alabama, after being hit by tornado
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama, on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
WSFA
Governor appoints new sheriff for Autauga County
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed a new sheriff to take the place of the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger. Ivey appointed Mark Harrell to serve Sedinger’s term beginning Monday. Chief Deputy David Hill is serving as interim sheriff until then. Following Sedinger’s death last...
LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 […]
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
