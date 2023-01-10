ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 biggest disappointments from 2022 NFL season

A youthful, reloading Steelers squad had a good season despite missing the playoffs. With a victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers completed their comeback for the 2022 campaign, enhancing it to a 9-8 record. After fighting for weeks, their little possibility of making the playoffs was eventually ended. However, they still showed improvement, and maybe they can build on this season and continue to succeed in 2023. Before we feel too good about falling short of the postseason, however, we’ll discuss the four biggest disappointments for the Steelers from the 2022 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Offense Led By Matt Canada Notched Baffling Statistic That Hadn’t Happened In Over Two Decades

No one is necessarily singing the praises of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His group absolutely got better the second half of the year and a strong running game was instrumental in the team’s 7-2 stretch to end the season, but that shouldn’t put him on a pedestal. No one is quite sure yet if that will be enough to keep his job, but with one year remaining on his contract, it’s a possibility that he hangs around for another year or even longer. The writing should be on the wall for head coach, Mike Tomlin, however, when he realizes that the offense was unable to accomplish a simple feat that the organization hasn’t had not happen since 2000.
PITTSBURGH, PA

