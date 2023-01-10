No one is necessarily singing the praises of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His group absolutely got better the second half of the year and a strong running game was instrumental in the team’s 7-2 stretch to end the season, but that shouldn’t put him on a pedestal. No one is quite sure yet if that will be enough to keep his job, but with one year remaining on his contract, it’s a possibility that he hangs around for another year or even longer. The writing should be on the wall for head coach, Mike Tomlin, however, when he realizes that the offense was unable to accomplish a simple feat that the organization hasn’t had not happen since 2000.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO