WSVN-TV
BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
New Jersey man missing in South Florida after telling wife he's "going for drive"
MIAMI - Hialeah police need your help in locating a New Jersey man who has been missing since last Sunday. Leo Moreno, 43, was visiting South Florida with his family to celebrate the new year. On Sunday, January 8, around 1 p.m., Moreno told his wife, Mariel Santos, he wanted to go out for a drive. Santos said he suffers from depression and likes to drive around to clear his mind. Santos told police she called and texted him numerous times to check up on him, but that he did not respond until 5:45 p.m. when he told her he was fine. On...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for man who went missing in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah. According to Hialeah Police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. The 43-year-old stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 130...
WSVN-TV
Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
NBC Miami
Armed Man Possibly Barricaded Inside Southwest Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
cw34.com
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
NBC Miami
3 in custody after chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
WPBF News 25
Shootings leave 3 dead in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are investigating after three people were found shot Wednesday night in Palm Springs. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on Almar Road, located off Lake Worth Road. Police were originally called to the area for a car accident. When they arrived, they found...
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive
MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
blackchronicle.com
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm
A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been “executed.”
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
WSVN-TV
Cats locked in cages discovered near beach
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Homeless Outreach Program found four locked cages hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72 St. in Miami Beach. Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces. Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage...
WSVN-TV
2 MDPD officers hospitalized after crash off Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade brings down FDOT pole
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade. MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash under a Turnpike overpass along Quail...
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Click10.com
Broward teacher banned from working with students after her 1-year-old son dies of drug poisoning
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The mother of a 1-year-old boy who faces charges after her son died from drug poisoning is also facing major repercussions at her job. Shaneka Dean, 30, has worked as a Language Arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes since February, according to Broward County Public Schools.
