Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

New Jersey man missing in South Florida after telling wife he's "going for drive"

MIAMI - Hialeah police need your help in locating a New Jersey man who has been missing since last Sunday.  Leo Moreno, 43, was visiting South Florida with his family to celebrate the new year. On Sunday, January 8, around 1 p.m., Moreno told his wife, Mariel Santos, he wanted to go out for a drive. Santos said he suffers from depression and likes to drive around to clear his mind. Santos told police she called and texted him numerous times to check up on him, but that he did not respond until 5:45 p.m. when he told her he was fine. On...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for man who went missing in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah. According to Hialeah Police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. The 43-year-old stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 130...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Silver alert issued for missing Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman. Deborah Davis was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, near the 700 block of Gardens Drive in Pompano Beach. She was last seen driving...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man

There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
MIRAMAR, FL
WPBF News 25

Shootings leave 3 dead in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are investigating after three people were found shot Wednesday night in Palm Springs. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on Almar Road, located off Lake Worth Road. Police were originally called to the area for a car accident. When they arrived, they found...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive

MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
MIAMI, FL
blackchronicle.com

Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm

A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been “executed.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Mario Donevski

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Cats locked in cages discovered near beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Homeless Outreach Program found four locked cages hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72 St. in Miami Beach. Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces. Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.  
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

