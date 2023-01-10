HARRISBURG – Southeastern Illinois College and Ferrell Hospital are teaming up again for the fourth annual Concert for a Cause with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos Feb. 11. Concert for a Cause will be held in SIC’s Deaton Gymnasium in Harrisburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a pasta buffet by Chef Michael Intravaia of the SIC Falcon Bistro and a cash bar donated by Morello’s. Morello’s will donate $1 from the sale of two specialty drinks for the evening back to the event: the Southeastern Sweetheart and the Ferrell Forget-Me-Not. Then at 7 p.m., the dueling pianos show begins.

HARRISBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO