Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
Friday Morning Vehicle Fire Reported on SB I-57 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY – Illinois State Police say a vehicle fire shut down southbound I-57 at MP 93 in Jefferson County around 5:50 Friday morning. No injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for cleanup. All lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Man Wanted for Fleeing Sentencing Now Faces Additional Charge
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – Mt. Vernon Police have arrested a 45-year-old man wanted on a warrant accusing him of fleeing sentencing in a felony domestic battery case. An MVPD officer reportedly spotted David Robinson outside his home Wednesday in the 800 block of Taylor in Mt. Vernon and was aware of a Jefferson County warrant charging Robinson with Violation of Bail Bond.
wish989.com
Concert for a Cause with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos is Back February 11
HARRISBURG – Southeastern Illinois College and Ferrell Hospital are teaming up again for the fourth annual Concert for a Cause with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos Feb. 11. Concert for a Cause will be held in SIC’s Deaton Gymnasium in Harrisburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a pasta buffet by Chef Michael Intravaia of the SIC Falcon Bistro and a cash bar donated by Morello’s. Morello’s will donate $1 from the sale of two specialty drinks for the evening back to the event: the Southeastern Sweetheart and the Ferrell Forget-Me-Not. Then at 7 p.m., the dueling pianos show begins.
Comments / 0