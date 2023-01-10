ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How New Hollywood Spirit Lives in ‘Armageddon Time’ ‘The Inspection’ ‘Vengeance’

By Steven Gaydos
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcZdK_0k9cR3ha00

More than four decades after the New Hollywood films of the ’60s and ’70s hit screens and became enshrined as a near-mythological period of artistic excellence in American cinema, the era’s attributes also become increasingly contrasted with current American cinema.

Nonconformity, provocation and experimentation were mainstream. Today, those qualities aren’t selling movie tickets but instead driving streamer subscriptions. And the big hits are all characterized by the packaged goods franchise hits that dominate box office to the almost total exclusion of personal cinema.

Which is a long explanation of why awards season is more essential than ever.

As someone who lived through and loved the New Hollywood films and filmmakers, this is the time of year when the hunger for the ambitious telling of difficult stories is sated.

In addition to Todd Field’s wonderful and already much-celebrated “Tár,” which has evoked positive comparisons to the best of New Hollywood giant Stanley Kubrick, there are at least three more films that I feel would have held their own back in the good old days of Robert Altman, Hal Ashby, Mike Nichols, Arthur Penn, Francis Coppola, et al. James Gray’s “ Armageddon Time ,” B.J. Novak’s “ Vengeance ” and Elegance Bratton’s “ The Inspection ” all have strong personal directorial identities and creative aspirations that demand viewer engagement, as opposed to promising theme park amusements.

David Ehrlich hits that confrontational aspect of “Armageddon Time” head-on when he writes, in his enthusiastic Indiewire review: “James Gray makes films that are meant to be watched, but they often ask you to meet them more than halfway…”

Countless New Hollywood films set out to explore unpleasant truths and examine flawed “heroes.” “The Graduate’s” Benjamin doesn’t have a clue about his future, while in “Shampoo” Warren Beatty’s George is untethered and Jack Nicholson’s Bobby Dupea of “Five Easy Pieces” is cold and self-absorbed.

Gray raises the stakes in “Armageddon,” portraying an adolescent version of himself as craven, calculating and capable of a soul-crushing betrayal. Ehrlich lauds Gray’s cinematic handling of this tragic, haunting memoir, while invoking a creative genius mainstay of the New Hollywood: “Gray sees his own childhood through the murky shadows of [key Coppola collaborator] Gordon Willis’ camera.”

(An inspired Darius Khondji shot the film.) Cementing “Armageddon’s” linkage to that earlier era of Americana soul-searching, Ehrlich also finds its central dramatic conflict as worthy of “a coming-of-age novel like ‘A Separate Peace,’” the acclaimed 1959 John Knowles novel that also explored the fracturing of morality and youthful loss of innocence.

Comparing it to the work of one of the New Hollywood’s biggest cinematic inspirations, AV Club’s Jordan Hoffman celebrates this aspect of “Armageddon” as “energetic look at growing up, very much in the François Truffaut tradition” and RogerEbert.com’s Nell Minow invokes another New Hollywood influence from the European New Wave in her upbeat “Armageddon” review: “As in another autobiographical memory movie about schoolboys, Louis Malle’s ‘Au Revoir les Enfants,’ ‘Armageddon Time’ is the story of childhood innocence as remembered with regret and a sense of responsibility, with adult recognition of history’s vilest bigotries and injustices.”

“Vengeance,” Novak’s freewheeling, swing-for-the-fences crime comedy, could have come from the pen of a New Hollywood scribe such as novelist-screenwriter Thomas McGuane, whose “Ninety Two in the Shade” and “Rancho Deluxe” were both pungent satires of Red State mores and effective Woodstock Generation skewerings of the previous the Greatest Generation’s rapidly fading American Dreams.

Variety ’s Owen Gleiberman put it nicely, calling “Vengeance” “a head-spinning caprice” and it landed on his 10 best films of the year list. Gleiberman’s description of the film’s oft-kilter tale of a New York podcaster’s adventures in modern-day rural Texas is film kinfolk to numerous quintessential New Hollywood romps such as Altman’s “MASH,” Miloš Forman’s “Taking Off” and Ivan Passer’s “Law and Disorder”: “‘Vengeance’ makes up its own rules. It’s a one-of-a-kind movie, like a Preston Sturges comedy fused with … free-floating what’s-it-all-mean? dread of ‘Under the Silver Lake.’”

If the current American cinema is undergoing seismic shifts created by an explosion of diversity, there’s kinship aplenty in films that redefine our perceptions about identity, heroism, success, ideals of masculinity and equity while breaking barriers that blocked the paths of women and minorities and other disenfranchised voices to tell their stories.

But the New Hollywood didn’t open as many doors to female and minority directors as perhaps many wanted and most expected. It took #OscarsSoWhite and #MeToo and other movements to loosen the stranglehold and create breathing room for new voices. Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection” is more than just a sterling example of the realization of opportunities too long denied, it’s also a worthy heir to New Hollywood-era films including John Huston’s “Reflections in a Golden Eye” (1967) and John Flynn’s “The Sergeant” (1968) that both shined a disturbing light on the actual sexual complexities of life inside the Hollywood-simplified edifice of the American military.

Named as one of Variety ’s 2023 10 Directors to Watch, Elegance Bratton was hailed by Variety ’s Peter Debruge in contemporary terms that sound very much like the revisionism of the best of ’60s and ’70s Hollywood.

“There’s so much the movies get wrong — or else deliberately misconstrue — about the military” explains Debruge, “that Bratton’s film hopes to correct and expand on.” Invoking that god of New Hollywood’s name, Debruge concludes that “Foremost in audiences’ minds, no doubt, is Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Full Metal Jacket.’”

Are movie theaters in danger of losing provocative filmmaking of the kind practiced by Gray, Novak and Bratton to the dominion of home entertainment platforms? Coming out of the pandemic, the theatrical space seems to be reconfigured as wildly welcoming for blockbusters and darkly forbidding for films that viewers “must meet half-way,” to invoke David Ehrlich’s praise for
“Armageddon Time.”

Perhaps the best way to help ensure their survival is for the voters of awards season to remember them on their ballots.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Arte Documentary ‘Nicole Kidman – Eyes Wide Open’ Explores Actor’s Quest as a ‘Lonely Warrior’

A preview of Patrick Boudet’s documentary “Nicole Kidman – Eyes Wide Open,” produced by Valérie Montmartin at Little Big Story and ARTE France, generated significant buzz at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in Paris. Boudet has written and directed drama and documentaries for France Télévisions, Arte, M6 and radio, and his previous project was TV movie “La Vie de Brian Jones,” about the Rolling Stones guitarist. “Kidman” weaves together archive shots from the actor’s films and selected interviews with her, including a 2012 audio interview with French film critic Michel Ciment, reinforced by new interviews recorded by Boudet in Los Angeles,...
Variety

The Lesson of ‘Babylon’: Every Great Filmmaker Has to Fall on Their Face Once and Learn From It

Watching Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” in all its superficially titillating, occasionally exciting and mostly exhausting wretched excess (the orgies, the elephant poop, the contempo actors overdoing it as dawn-of-cinema stars, the general air of cynical performative effrontery), I thought to myself: We’ve been here before, so many times. You sit down to watch a movie by a director whose work you love. He’s swinging for the fences. His ambition is on full display and so, in fits and spurts, is his talent. Yet something else is on display too: a lack of judgment that starts out like a worm, wriggling through the...
Variety

How ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beat the Box Office Odds

Who says adults aren’t going to the movies? Well, the numbers don’t exactly lie: Movies aimed at older audiences have majorly struggled at the box office in COVID times. For the most part, they aren’t going to the movies. But Sony’s “A Man Called Otto,” a heartfelt drama starring Tom Hanks as a cranky widower, has seemingly defied the odds with its $12.6 million debut from 3,802 North American theaters. It’s expected to reach $15 million through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday frame, bringing its domestic tally to $21.2 million after playing in limited release for two weeks. That’s...
Variety

Robbie Bachman, Co-Founder and Drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, who co-founded and played drums for the hard-riffing 1970s Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.   His brother and bandmate Randy revealed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family.”  Robbie was born on February 18, 1953 in Winnipeg, the younger brother of Randy, who was a...
Variety

Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Variety

National Geographic Greenlights ‘Underdogs’ With Narrator Ryan Reynolds, and Two Unscripted Anthology Series

National Geographic has greenlit the 10-part natural history series “Underdogs.” Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the series will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals. “I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We’re already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We’ll deliver a...
Variety

How a Vintage Suit Helped Sandy Powell Unlock the Secrets of ‘Living’

When Sandy Powell began researching the costumes for “Living,” the story of a public works department functionary grappling with a terminal diagnosis, she had firm ideas of what kinds of archival materials and media would help her recapture the spirit of 1953 London. It’s a very particular period in history — a moment when the United Kingdom was slowly beginning to shake off the privation and hardship of rationing. Yet it’s also a precursor to the explosion of cultural expression that would trigger the fashion revolution of the swinging sixties. These were not the most colorful times, sartorially speaking. So Powell...
Variety

CNN Considering Content Contributions From Bill Maher, Warner Bros. Discovery Talent

You don’t necessarily have to be a dyed-in-the-wool journalist to get your own roost on CNN. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed network is considering working with talent from across the parent company, according to a person familiar with the matter. These people might contribute segments, digital projects, series or documentaries, this person says. CNN CEO Chris Licht is said to be engaged with conversations with as many as a dozen people about ideas related to health and lifestyle, comedy and sports. The concept, this source says, has the support of David Zaslav, CEO of the parent company. CNN declined to make executives available...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GAN’ Rule Again as Tom Hanks Drama ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats Expectations

Movie theater operators owe a debt of gratitude to the Na’vi and the new queen of artificial intelligence. January tends to be a slow time of year at the box office. Yet James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Universal’s viral horror movie “M3GAN” continue to slay in North America, prevailing over three new nationwide releases during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “Avatar 2” remained in first place, for the fifth consecutive weekend, with $31.1 million from 4,045 theaters over the traditional three-day period and an estimated $38.5 million through Monday. Just how popular has “The Way...
Variety

Francois Ozon Discusses His ‘Post #MeToo Comedy’ ‘The Crime Is Mine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After “Peter van Kant,” French director François Ozon goes many shades lighter to revisit gender and power dynamics in “The Crime Is Mine,” a lush ensemble comedy set in 1930s Paris. Loosely inspired by the 1934 play by Georges Berr and Louis Verneuil, the film tells the story of Madeleine, a pretty, young and penniless actress, who is accused of murdering a famous producer. Helped by her best friend Pauline, a jobless lawyer, she is acquitted on the grounds of self-defense and becomes a star, as well as a feminist icon. “The Crime Is Mine,” produced by Mandarin Cinema, brings together...
Variety

Berlin Film Festival Adds Eight Titles to Berlinale Special Lineup, Including ‘Golda,’ ‘Last Night of Amore,’ ‘Kill Boksoon’

The Berlin Film Festival has added eight films to its Berlinale Special program, including “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, “Call My Agent!” star Camille Cottin, and Liev Schreiber. Other films include Andrea Di Stefano’s “Last Night of Amore,” about the last night of a Milan policeman, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, documentary “Massimo Troisi: Somebody Down There Likes Me,” Mario Martone’s tribute to actor and filmmaker Troisi, and Byun Sung-hyun’s “Kill Boksoon,” starring Jeon Do-yeon (“The Housemaid”) as an unflappable female killer in South Korea. Also selected is David Wnendt’s “Sun and Concrete,” an adaption of Felix Lobrecht’s novel of the...
Variety

‘All That Breathes,’ ‘Fire of Love’ Lead Cinema Eye Honors

“All That Breathes” and “Fire of Love” led the 16th Annual Cinema Eye Honors awards ceremony on Thursday night, which took place at the Museum of Moving image in Astoria, N.Y. and honored excellent craftsmanship and artistry in nonfiction films. Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” which follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, won the top honor for outstanding achievement in nonfiction filmmaking as well as the award for cinematography. Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” took home the most honors with three, including for editing, visual design (tied with “Moonage Daydream”) and original score....
Variety

Rihanna Drops Trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show — Is She Hinting at New Music After All?

As the clock struck midnight on the West Coast and it officially become one month until the 2023 Super Bowl, the game’s halftime performer, Rihanna, dropped the first trailer for her performance, which is also the first ever to be sponsored by Apple Music. The trailer opens with a spotlight on a black background as a collage of angry or impatient media voices say, “It’s been 2,190 days… It’s been over six years… Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for… The last album we got from Rihanna was ‘Anti’ in 2016” overlapping until they blur together while the video cuts between...
Variety

Maude Apatow Making New York Stage Debut in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Maude Apatow will make her New York stage debut as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of “Little Shop of Horrors.” She will appear in the musical from Feb. 7 through April 2, 2023. Apatow joins a cast stacked with theater vets that includes Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (“Company”) as Seymour, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder“) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (“Something Rotten!”) as Mushnik.  D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (“Dear Evan Hansen”) also joins the cast this month as Ronnette.   Apatow currently appears on HBO’s “Euphoria.” Her film and television...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to Become Highest Hollywood Grosser of All Time in India

Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has emerged as the highest Hollywood grosser of all time in India, beating the record set in 2019 by stablemate “Avengers: Endgame.” James Cameron’s return to Pandora is still in Indian cinemas and has a running total of INR4.6 billion ($56.6 million), beating the Russo brothers’ Marvel epic that concluded its run in the country with INR4.3 billion ($53.6 million), according to numbers provided to Variety by Disney. Its mostly a Disney show in the all time Hollywood top 10 in India with “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) in third place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) in...
Variety

Critics‘ Choice Awards 2023 Full Winners List: ’Everything Everywhere All at Once,‘ ’Abbott Elementary‘ and ‘Better Call Saul’ Take Top Honors

The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The annual ceremony honored the year in film and television with A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading film nominations at 14, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” lead television nominations with six. Chelsea Handler hosted the CW broadcast, taking over from actor Taye Diggs, who hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony. Special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read the full winners list below, and click...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘M3GAN’ Star Allison Williams on a Potential Sequel and What Makes the AI Doll a Gay Icon

Allison Williams doesn’t consider herself a horror buff — in fact, she can only watch “Annabelle” by peeking through her fingers. Yet, after the runaway success of 2017’s “Get Out,” she finds herself with another horror hit on her hands: “M3GAN.”  In the Blumhouse film, which slayed its way to a $30 million opening weekend, Williams’ well-meaning but misguided roboticist Gemma faces a conundrum when niece Cady (Violet McGraw) is placed in her custody after a family tragedy. Struggling to connect with the grieving young girl, Gemma introduces Cady to her revolutionary new invention — the Model 3 Generative Android, a.k.a....
Variety

How the Donkeys in ‘EO’ Taught Director Jerzy Skolimowski to Be Humble and Open-Minded

Speaking to Variety by Zoom from Warsaw, Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski – the director of Oscar contender “EO” – sits on his sofa with his dog Bufon, a German Shepherd, by his side. Bufon, or “Buffon” as Skolimowski prefers to spell his name – as a tribute to the Italian soccer player Gianluigi Buffon – is an actor, having appeared in an early scene in “EO” as a “chained barking beast,” in Skolimowski’s words. It is the only time that Bufon has been secured by a chain. “He was very, very nervous about that,” Skolimowski says. Skolimowski and Ewa Piaskowska – “EO’s”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘On Sacred Ground’ Review: Doc Duo Deliver Uneven Drama About the Dakota Access Pipeline Contoversy

Although there is much to admire in “On Sacred Ground,” the first dramatic feature by environmental activist documentarians Josh and Rebecca Tickell, this technically polished indie effort is overall more admirable in its intent than compelling in its narrative. And there’s really no way of getting around the fact that many viewers will be put off by the abundance of “white savior melodrama” in a movie putatively focused on 2016 protests by Native Americans and their allies against construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. To be sure, it can be argued that telling the story through a non-Indigenous protagonist’s point of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy