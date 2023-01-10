Along a mountainside in China, a collection of tombs with a potentially regal past lay buried for millennia — but not anymore. Archaeologists excavating an archaeological site in Changsha unearthed 21 vertical pit tombs containing over 200 artifacts, the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said in a Tuesday, Jan. 10 news release via Xinhua, China’s state-affiliated news outlet.

2 DAYS AGO