68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, Jan.15, 2023. A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed near Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, the daily newspaper Kathmandu Post reports. The plane was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members. (AP Photo/Ashish Puri) KATHMANDU,...
Royal family may be buried in 2,000-year-old tombs unearthed on Chinese mountainside
Along a mountainside in China, a collection of tombs with a potentially regal past lay buried for millennia — but not anymore. Archaeologists excavating an archaeological site in Changsha unearthed 21 vertical pit tombs containing over 200 artifacts, the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said in a Tuesday, Jan. 10 news release via Xinhua, China’s state-affiliated news outlet.
First group of migrants arrive under new U.S. sponsorship policy
Washington — The first group of migrants allowed to come to the U.S. legally under an expanded private sponsorship immigration process arrived earlier this week, just days after it was launched by the Biden administration to discourage illegal border crossings, government figures obtained by CBS News show. Ten migrants...
Canada sanctions ex-President Martelly’s brother-in-law and a former Haitian politician
The Canadian government added more names Friday to its sanction list involving Haitian political figures and business people. The sanctions were announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, and target two members of the Haitian elite: businessman Charles Saint-Rémy and former lawmaker Arnel Bélizaire. The two...
Rishi Sunak ‘pledges to deliver tank squadron to Ukraine’
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly agreed to deliver a squadron of tanks to Ukraine to aid the country’s efforts in re-taking territory lost to Russian forces. Four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will reportedly be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly afterwards.
Ali Reza Akbari: Iran executes former senior defense official over British spy claims
Iranian-British national Ali Reza Akbari has been executed by hanging in Iran, according to reports from Iranian news outlet Mizan on Saturday. The exact time of Akbari's execution is unknown, but rumors suggest it happened days ago. Iran accused Akbari, the country's former defense ministry official, of being a spy...
