KGMI
I-5 Northbound Reopens At Peace Arch Border Crossing
BLAINE, Wash.- I-5 Northbound is back open at the Peace Arch border crossing. WSDOT said that the crossing reopened around 10 pm Saturday. Police had closed the crossing earlier in the evening due to an unspecified issue.
KGMI
GoFundMe set up for family of driver killed in DUI crash on Guide Meridian
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The driver killed in a DUI crash on the Guide Meridian has been identified by family members. 49-year-old Tarria Conger was driving on the Guide Friday night when her car was rear-ended near Kellogg Road. The force of the crash pushed her car for an entire...
KGMI
Rape suspect extradited from Oregon, booked into Whatcom County jail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man serving jail time in another state has been arrested in Whatcom County for allegedly raping a child. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said that the arrest came from a 2020 report submitted through Child Protective Services. The CPS report stated that the suspect sexually...
