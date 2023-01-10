Read full article on original website
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
WIBW
Brooklyn DeLeye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another honor to the long list of accolades for Washburn Rural star Brooklyn DeLeye. DeLeye was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season. This comes after DeLeye was just named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games in March.
WIBW
Sunday night forecast: Nice next few days before shaking things up
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve started to see a few sprinkles in Northeast Kansas this afternoon and winds have been gaining strength through the day. A weak cold front will slip through Northeast Kansas Monday morning and will have little impact on our weather. Temperatures Monday will be in the mid 50s with winds now out of the WNW around 10 to 20 mph. We are still tracking a likely chance for precipitation Wednesday and Wednesday night that will be a mix of rain and snow.
