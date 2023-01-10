ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Mega Millions jackpots have been won in Michigan on Friday the 13th as $1.35B drawing approaches

LANSING, MI -- For many people, Friday the 13th is an unlucky and frightful day, but in Michigan it’s been extremely lucrative as four Mega Millions jackpots have been won on the infamous day. And with a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing, players in Michigan can take a little comfort in knowing Lady Luck likes to make an appearance on the fateful date.
Democrats say 700,000 Michigan households could save thousands under tax cut plan

LANSING, MI — Half a million retired Michiganders could allegedly save an average of $1,000 per tax year under a Democratic-backed plan unveiled Thursday. The plan seeks to raise a tax credit for low- and moderate-income working families while rolling back tax on certain retirement pensions. As part of that, proponents say another 700,000 at-need households could see an average of $3,000 in returns if implemented as written.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
