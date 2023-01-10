Read full article on original website
Powerball results for 01/14/23; did anyone win the $397 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan brought home $50,000 and was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $397 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 14. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 16 will be...
Live Powerball numbers for 01/14/23; jackpot worth $404 million
LANSING, MI -- For the second night in a row, a large lottery jackpot is up for grabs as the estimated grand prize for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Jan. 14 is worth $404 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $211.7 million. MLive will...
Mega Millions results for 01/13/23; 1 winner of $1.35 billion jackpot
LANSING, MI – A single ticket sold in Maine was the lone winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 13. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in U.S. history. That means the drawing...
4 Mega Millions jackpots have been won in Michigan on Friday the 13th as $1.35B drawing approaches
LANSING, MI -- For many people, Friday the 13th is an unlucky and frightful day, but in Michigan it’s been extremely lucrative as four Mega Millions jackpots have been won on the infamous day. And with a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line for the Friday, Jan. 13 drawing, players in Michigan can take a little comfort in knowing Lady Luck likes to make an appearance on the fateful date.
Are bigger refunds coming for Michiganders? With a $1 billion tax cut in Michigan, the answer could be "yes" for seniors and working families
Now that the Democrats control the legislature in Lansing, they have begun to move on their 2023 agenda. One of the highlights? Tax breaks. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at from where that relief might come, and who could benefit.
The real estate rager is over. Prepare for a housing hangover.
The housing market is cleaning up its wildest party in decades. Prices saw double-digit increases while days on the market were reduced to hours. But now we’re flipping on the lights and ending this rager. It’s time to go back to normal — whatever that is. This...
No Michigan counties at highest COVID risk level this week, CDC says
For the first time since the week of Thanksgiving, Michigan has zero counties at the top COVID-19 risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, there were two counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level: Monroe and Menominee counties. Monroe moved down to a medium level this week, Menominee dropped to a low level.
Michigan projects $9.2 billion surplus, possible income tax cut
State treasury officials estimate Michigan government will see a $9.2 billion surplus at the end of this fiscal year, increasing the likelihood that all that cash could trigger a permanent cut in the state income tax. The announcement came after the Consensus Revenue Estimating conference Friday in Lansing. The projections,...
Here’s how players can stay anonymous in Michigan if they win the $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot
LANSING, MI -- As lottery players in Michigan daydream about what they would do if they won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, their minds might start to envision a moment where they’re handed a giant check announcing to the world that they’re the jackpot winner.
Kent Co. man wins over $337K jackpot from Michigan Lottery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is excited to be $337,757 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Coit Libation Station in Grand Rapids back in October. “I play Fantasy 5...
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Democrats say 700,000 Michigan households could save thousands under tax cut plan
LANSING, MI — Half a million retired Michiganders could allegedly save an average of $1,000 per tax year under a Democratic-backed plan unveiled Thursday. The plan seeks to raise a tax credit for low- and moderate-income working families while rolling back tax on certain retirement pensions. As part of that, proponents say another 700,000 at-need households could see an average of $3,000 in returns if implemented as written.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Here’s where $1M+ winning lottery tickets were sold in MI over past 6 months
Feeling lucky? With the Mega Millions jackpot currently standing at $1.1 billion, many people have lottery on their mind.
Widespread 911 outage across Michigan spurs $6 million network ‘resilience’ upgrade
UPPER PENINSULA -- A Marquette-based company is investing in a $6 million network redesign after an equipment failure caused a widespread 911 outage for Michigan dispatch centers. The outage happened the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10 and lasted for more than an hour. Dispatch centers across the state scrambled to...
Should TruGreen get a tax break that historically has gone to farmers?
The lawn care company TruGreen is asking the state of Michigan for a tax exemption usually reserved for farmers. There is an exemption to the state’s use tax for items that businesses use in “tilling, planting, draining, caring for, maintaining, or harvesting of things of the soil.”. Grass...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Sign one form, vote absentee forever thanks to Michigan Prop 2
It was barely four years ago that Michiganders could only vote absentee for specific reasons. But in 2018, voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing anyone to vote by mail – if they filled out a form every year. And now after 2022, one signature can do the trick forever.
Michigan’s snowfall so far is all over the board, some areas have topped 100 inches
Snowfall amounts in Michigan so far this winter have been all over the board. Some cities have significantly higher amounts than average, and some cities are way below normal on snowfall. The snow has fallen basically in two bursts. One period of heavy snow hit western Lower, northwest Lower and...
