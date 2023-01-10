570 News on the Go: Jan. 10, 2023

Disputes with neighbors land three people behind bars, the recent gas tax increase might get nixed and the Paint the Plow contest is underway. Today is Tuesday, January 10th and this is 570, News on the Go, brought to you in part by NorthcentralPA.com https://media.rss.com/570newsonthego/feed.xml

You can also find us on:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XixALRMtUJGnMQuS3hSmv

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../73372012.../570-news-on-the-go

Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts

Pandora

IHeart Radio

and at RSS.co m

570 News on the Go graphics by: Matt Folk

Music: https://www.purple-planet.com