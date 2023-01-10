Read full article on original website
Taking On Elon Musk: This State Legislature Could Ban Electric Vehicle Sales By 2035
While some states work to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles, one of the 50 U.S. states has a unique take on the future of the automotive sector. Here’s the latest. What Happened: The state of California made headlines when it announced it was pushing to ban the sale...
Good Luck Strikes On Friday The 13th: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner In Maine After 25 Drawings
The jackpot was $1.35 billion, the second-highest in Mega Millions history, and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The cash option, which would be estimated at $724.6 million for Friday night's drawing, is usually chosen by winners. A resident of Lebanon, Maine, where just 6,500 people reside, put an...
California Cannabis Nursery Adopts Blockchain Technology To Certify Clones With Batch Certificates
In an effort to innovate and improve its products, the Mendocino Clone Company (MCC) is joining the EMTRI Project, a decentralized cannabis supply chain community. "We believe that by joining the EMTRI decentralized community, we can provide an additional level of transparency and trust for our customers,” said Jed Davis, CEO of MCC.
NY Crackdown On Illicit Weed Market, Pa Gov.'s Final Pardons, MN Lawmakers On Legalization & More
NY Lawmakers To Crackdown On 'Sticker Stores' Selling Weed. The first recreational cannabis sales in New York kicked off in December, nearly two years after the state legalized recreational marijuana. The state's illicit marijuana market is thriving while there is only one shop so far selling legal adult-use weed. To...
Nikola To Move Battery Production From California To Arizona - What Does It Mean?
Nikola Corp NKLA said it is moving its battery manufacturing from Cypress, California, to its Arizona manufacturing facility. The move will bring Nikola's truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof. It also will include battery line automation to improve quality and...
Legal Cannabis Industry Is 'Bleeding To Death' In Oklahoma, Gov Suspects Thousands Of Illicit Operators
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBN) suspects there are around 2,000 potentially illegal medical marijuana licenses in the state. Agency spokesman, Mark Woodward said the licenses could have been obtained by fraud or are being used to cover illegal activities such as selling marijuana on the black market, reported Tulsa World.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
