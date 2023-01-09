Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Should the Red Wings buy or sell at the trade deadline?
The Detroit Red Wings seem to have taken a bit of a step forward in their rebuild, as for the first time in several years, they see themselves lingering around a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season. So with the trade deadline approaching, it puts the Red...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba Could Benefit From a Defensive Pair Switch
As the New York Rangers enter the second half of the 2022-23 season, one glaring puzzle piece remains out of place. Newly appointed captain, Jacob Trouba , has been a disappointment this season, not living up to the $8 million price tag his contract contains. In the heat of the playoff push, Gerard Gallant needs his captain to turn up his game over the second half of the season.
Yardbarker
Assessing Jakob Chychrun’s trade value
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, let's focus on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Chychrun did not make the Daily Faceoff Archetype Rankings in the Top 20 as either a Puck Mover or Shutdown Defender, so the question is, what exactly is his identity? Chychrun is best suited to play in a team’s middle pair and be used as an elite shot threat on the power play.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Detroit Red Wings and Leafs face off in crucial playoff positioning matchup
The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday evening, looking to avenge their 4-1 loss to the Leafs on Saturday. The Leafs enter the game with a three-game win streak and a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings are struggling with a 4-5-1 record over the same period.
WTOP
Marner scores late as Maple Leafs beat Predators 2-1
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:15 left in regulation and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Wednesday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which was without injured star Auston Matthews. William Nylander added two assists and Matt Murray made 32 saves.
WTOP
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
WTOP
Konecny’s hat trick leads surging Flyers past Capitals 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny sent hats flying and kept the Philadelphia Flyers’ confidence soaring. Konecny had a hat trick, and Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored to lead the surging Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. “I’m kind of getting...
WTOP
Toronto brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Detroit
Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -149, Red Wings +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit...
theScore
Report: Oilers, Senators interested in Wild's Dumba
The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday. Dumba carries a $6-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end. He recorded four goals and seven assists in 39 games this season while averaging 21:07 of ice time per contest. His underlying numbers have been poor this year.
WTOP
Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
MIAMI (AP) — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play.
