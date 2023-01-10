ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 104

[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd

MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
drydenwire.com

50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill

POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
ROSEVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
BECKER, MN
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary: 2 men arrested

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement announced the arrest of two people in connection to the November burglary of the Truffle Hills Chocolates shop in Tonka Bay. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday saying a 19-year-old man from Shorewood and a 20-year-old man from Minnetonka will be charged after allegedly confessing to burglarizing the chocolate shop right before the holidays.
EXCELSIOR, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring

If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Madoc

This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And Services

It might not be your favorite but it has become the favorite of many locals that continue to enjoy a remarkable dining experience at this joint. This restaurant is a place where delicious food is delivered by a wonderful staff that understands what superior service is all about. The meals taste great because they are made exactly as described on the brand’s website. The restaurant’s wonderful staff compliments it by consistently delivering exceptional service to guests.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

