Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd
MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
fox9.com
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
Unique Minnesota Events to Explore Starting in January
Snow and cold aren't always bad things. Minnesota winters bring out some unique and fun events for people of all ages. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted the following events in the state to take advantage of. Ice Castles, New Brighton, goes through...
Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
fox9.com
Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary: 2 men arrested
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement announced the arrest of two people in connection to the November burglary of the Truffle Hills Chocolates shop in Tonka Bay. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday saying a 19-year-old man from Shorewood and a 20-year-old man from Minnetonka will be charged after allegedly confessing to burglarizing the chocolate shop right before the holidays.
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large
Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank Thursday morning. The Apple Valley Police Department says the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun. Police said the suspect is...
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And Services
It might not be your favorite but it has become the favorite of many locals that continue to enjoy a remarkable dining experience at this joint. This restaurant is a place where delicious food is delivered by a wonderful staff that understands what superior service is all about. The meals taste great because they are made exactly as described on the brand’s website. The restaurant’s wonderful staff compliments it by consistently delivering exceptional service to guests.
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. -- Eden Valley-Watkins (no AM preschool) If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
