The dog days of winter are upon us, that time of year when we think it’ll never end. But we don’t need to wait for summer to stock the fridge and pantry with a plethora of local goods. Take a trip to Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market with this month’s gatherings set for January 14th and 28th. Held from 9am–noon, the events will be held on select Saturdays at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds through May.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO