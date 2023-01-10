Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
pix11.com
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Advocates demand MSG stop...
pix11.com
Sun continues, temps a bit above average for NY, NJ
Expect the winds to subside for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Lots of sunshine will be seen once again as well, and temperatures will make their way into the mid and upper 40s. Sun continues, temps a bit above average for NY, …. Expect the winds to subside...
pix11.com
Snow flurries and brisk temperatures into the weekend in NJ, NY
Many across the Tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the flakes will wrap up before this afternoon and won't leave much in terms of accumulation. Snow flurries and brisk temperatures into the weekend …. Many across the Tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the...
pix11.com
Bumper cars on ice return to Winter Village at Bryant Park
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Bumper cars on ice are back!. Beginning Jan. 14, New Yorkers are invited to slide, spin, and bump on The Rink at Bryant Park. The bumper cars will stick around until March 4 and are available to enjoy from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
pix11.com
Fire rips through 3-story Woodhaven home: FDNY
A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story private home in Queens Saturday morning. The fire department got the call about the fire on the home's first floor around 1 a.m. on 90th Street and 89th Avenue. Fire rips through 3-story Woodhaven home: FDNY. A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story...
pix11.com
Sun continues, temps slightly above average on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in NY, NJ
It was another seasonably cold Sunday in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the low 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 41 degrees, which is 2 degrees above normal. With that temperature, we have now seen above-normal highs on thirteen of the fifteen days this month. In addition, the sunshine returned after numerous days of cloud cover, and conditions remained on the blustery side with gusts topping 30 mph in many locations.
pix11.com
Celebrity hairstylist shows hairstyle trends that made the cut for 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Change up your everyday look with a fun new hairstyle that’s trendy and chic. Celebrity hairstylist Lisa Chiccine joined New York Living on Friday to show the latest hairstyle trends for this year, and a quick, easy way to cut bangs. Watch the video...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Worker at NYC hotel for migrants says tons of food is tossed out daily
NEW YORK -- Thousands of dollars worth of food for migrants was tossed in the trash at a Manhattan hotel.A worker at the ROW NYC hotel near Times Square told CBS2 large bags of sandwiches, bagels and other food get thrown out daily because the migrants would rather make their own food.Hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez said some guests are using hot plates to cook in their rooms, against fire safety regulations. Rodriguez said they've even had to take pots and pans away from guests."The food is one of the most saddest issues that we face at the ROW," Rodriguez said. "I like helping people, but how is it that you take all this money ... and we got people that are homeless in New York City that can't even get a sandwich?"A City Hall spokesperson said the city is now offering sandwiches only to people who want them and including more popular hot meals on the menu.The city said it does donate leftover food when possible.
No Pants Subway Ride canceled again
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
andnowuknow.com
Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York
LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
pix11.com
MTA's congestion pricing plan may impact people of color: report
MTA's congestion pricing plan for Midtown Manhattan driving may have a few flaws, according to a new report "Just Call It A Black and Brown Toll" by The Black Institute. MTA’s congestion pricing plan may impact people of …. MTA's congestion pricing plan for Midtown Manhattan driving may have...
Las Vegas Sands plans to lease Nassau Coliseum for multibillion-dollar flagship casino
The decision to pursue the development comes after the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission's request for application for three downstate New York gaming licenses.
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
pix11.com
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn …. A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face...
A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular up-and-coming restaurant chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the popular local restaurant chain Avo Taco celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York location in Queens.
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'
Raw, icy, and dead. That is how the city's food is described by the refugees who are residing at the Row Hotel in Manhattan. People staying in the Times Square hotel point to meatballs that are presented with frozen centers and pasta that is covered in spoonfuls of grease.
Comments / 0