New York City, NY

pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Advocates demand MSG stop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sun continues, temps a bit above average for NY, NJ

Expect the winds to subside for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Lots of sunshine will be seen once again as well, and temperatures will make their way into the mid and upper 40s. Sun continues, temps a bit above average for NY, …. Expect the winds to subside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow flurries and brisk temperatures into the weekend in NJ, NY

Many across the Tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the flakes will wrap up before this afternoon and won't leave much in terms of accumulation. Snow flurries and brisk temperatures into the weekend …. Many across the Tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bumper cars on ice return to Winter Village at Bryant Park

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Bumper cars on ice are back!. Beginning Jan. 14, New Yorkers are invited to slide, spin, and bump on The Rink at Bryant Park. The bumper cars will stick around until March 4 and are available to enjoy from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Fire rips through 3-story Woodhaven home: FDNY

A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story private home in Queens Saturday morning. The fire department got the call about the fire on the home's first floor around 1 a.m. on 90th Street and 89th Avenue. Fire rips through 3-story Woodhaven home: FDNY. A 2-alarm house fire destroys a 3-story...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sun continues, temps slightly above average on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in NY, NJ

It was another seasonably cold Sunday in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the low 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 41 degrees, which is 2 degrees above normal. With that temperature, we have now seen above-normal highs on thirteen of the fifteen days this month. In addition, the sunshine returned after numerous days of cloud cover, and conditions remained on the blustery side with gusts topping 30 mph in many locations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Worker at NYC hotel for migrants says tons of food is tossed out daily

NEW YORK -- Thousands of dollars worth of food for migrants was tossed in the trash at a Manhattan hotel.A worker at the ROW NYC hotel near Times Square told CBS2 large bags of sandwiches, bagels and other food get thrown out daily because the migrants would rather make their own food.Hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez said some guests are using hot plates to cook in their rooms, against fire safety regulations. Rodriguez said they've even had to take pots and pans away from guests."The food is one of the most saddest issues that we face at the ROW," Rodriguez said. "I like helping people, but how is it that you take all this money ... and we got people that are homeless in New York City that can't even get a sandwich?"A City Hall spokesperson said the city is now offering sandwiches only to people who want them and including more popular hot meals on the menu.The city said it does donate leftover food when possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

No Pants Subway Ride canceled again

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated how many times the event had been canceled. The post has been updated. NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again, organizers said Wednesday. While last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, the future […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
andnowuknow.com

Lidl Plans to Open Largest Area Store in Long Island, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY - Germany-based retail chain Lidl has set its sights on the East Coast of the United States. As of next week, the grocer will be opening the doors of its newest location in the state of New York. Located in Deer Park, Long Island, the store will be Lidl’s largest in the region.
DEER PARK, NY
pix11.com

MTA's congestion pricing plan may impact people of color: report

MTA's congestion pricing plan for Midtown Manhattan driving may have a few flaws, according to a new report "Just Call It A Black and Brown Toll" by The Black Institute. MTA’s congestion pricing plan may impact people of …. MTA's congestion pricing plan for Midtown Manhattan driving may have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

