Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
WHO DEY: Bengals beat Ravens and advance in NFL Playoffs
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are advancing to the AFC Divisional Playoffs as the beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York. The Cincinnati Bengals’ season came to an end Sunday night as they lost...
Giants Wild Card Round report card: Brilliant stuff
Grading the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round in Minnesota on Sunday. Offense This was a star turn from Daniel Jones. The ball was put in his hands and he passed it (24 of 35, 301 yards, 2 TDs) and ran with it (17-78) and moved the pile on two sneaks and did not turn it over. Brilliant stuff. Saquon Barkley was a bigger factor as a pass-catcher (5-56) than he was as a rusher (9-53), and he bowled over 325-pound DT Dalvin Tomlinson on his 2-yard TD plunge. WR Isaiah Hodgins (8-105) beat CB Patrick...
Bengals' defense lifts team to divisional round thanks to Sam Hubbard touchdown
The Cincinnati Bengals survived and defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 thanks to Sam Hubbard's history-making fumble return for a touchdown.
John Harbaugh Gives Terse Response to Mid-Game Question About QB Play
The Ravens coach was short, sweet and to the point.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
WATCH: Bengals’ Sam Hubbard takes Tyler Huntley fumble 98 yards for stunning TD
Just when it appeared as though Tyler Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens were about to silence Paycor Stadium and take
Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room
The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly. Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory. After the game, Hodgins shared a... The post Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami's Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) questionable for Sunday's Wild Card contest
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) is questionable to play in Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater's playoff status is currently in the air after the veteran logged three limited sessions. Expect the 30-year old to play a backup role versus a Buffalo team giving up 14.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if he is active on Sunday.
Mike Williams (back) ruled out for Chargers' Wild Card matchup
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out for the Wild Card Round on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams has been diagnosed with a back fracture and is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will be more involved on Saturday in a plus matchup versus a porous Jaguars' secondary. Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler will also have more targets available.
Raheem Mostert (thumb) ruled out for Miami's Wild Card matchup
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) will not play in Sunday's Wild Card playoff contest against the Buffalo Bills. Mostert will not be available after Miami's running back missed all three of their practices with a thumb injury. Expect Jeff Wilson to play a feature role versus a Buffalo defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
NFL Betting Guide: Wild Card Monday
Cowboys -2.5 (-115) - 2 Stars. The first week of the playoffs will be capped with an exclamation mark as we get a primetime matchup between Dallas and Tampa Bay. The Bucs limp into the playoffs as an under-.500 division winner while Dallas has performed like one of the league's best squads for most of the campaign.
Orlando's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is active for Friday's contest agains the Utah Jazz. Suggs will make his return after Orlando's guard was sidelined four games with ankle soreness. In 19.4 expected minutes, our models project Suggs to score 16.9 FanDuel points. Suggs' projection includes 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds,...
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) remains out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will miss his third straight game with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes at the point guard position on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.9 minutes this season...
Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) available for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 24.6 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.5 points, 4.2...
Christian Wood (ankle) available for Dallas Sunday night
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood will play Sunday in the team's game agianst the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood missed time recently due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared for active duty to close out the week. With Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined, Wood will likely slide right into the vacated starting spot.
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) out again Sunday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll miss another game due to a left foot contusion. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to start again on the wing in Porter's absence.
Pacers starting Chris Duarte for inactive Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) on Friday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Duarte will make his sixth start this season after Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out with elbow and knee injuries. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Duarte's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
