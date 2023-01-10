Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani Fans Are Losing It Over Her Huge Career Announcement: 'It’s Finally Happening!
Gwen Stefani is hitting the road again! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, announced on Instagram that she will be playing 5 shows in the U.K. this summer, and her fans continue to express their excitement after hearing the news. Gwen Stefani Announces Summer 2023 U.K. Concert Tour. Stefani...
SFGate
Shakira Takes Aim at Gerard Piqué During BZRP Music Session
The Argentinean producer Bizarrap has a way of disarming artists during his wildly popular BZRP Music Sessions on YouTube. The viral series has featured names like Residente, Paulo Londra, and Villano Antillano — all people who took the mic and let everything out over Bizarrap’s futuristic beats. Still,...
guitar.com
Meet Sofia Victoria: The girl dominating social media with her self-made guitar
Among the endless TikTok videos of acoustic covers and different renditions of Master of Puppets, you may just see one of a spritely girl flipping her long blonde hair like Jerry Cantrell. The Canada-based guitarist shreds out riffs from artists such as Soundgarden and Limp Bizkit, and has even received the approval of Fred Durst himself, who occasionally drops appreciative lightning bolt emojis in her comments.
Nick Carter Professes That He Misses Brother Aaron ‘With All My Heart’ In New Song ‘Hurts To Love You’
Nick Carter has remembered his late brother, Aaron Carter, with a touching song he dropped on Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Always hoped your tomorrows / Would be better than the days before /I hoped you’d find your road to follow / To a place you were happy in this world,” Nick, 42, sings in “Hurts To Love You.” The song, a touching mid-tempo tribute to his late brothers, sees Nick open up about hoping for the best for Aaron, and that he misses his sibling “with all my heart.”
iheart.com
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Tease New Music: 'I'm Excited To Show You'
It's official. New Olivia Rodrigo music is on the way! The Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram Story to get fans excited about her upcoming work by sharing a video of her and a collaborator working on music together. While the clip only lasts seconds, based on Olivia's head-banging to a repetitive piano chord, we should be getting more emotional ballad bangers like her 2021 breakout hit, "drivers license."
Shakira receives the support of Piqué’s mom after controversial song: See her reaction
Shakira has caused many mixed reactions online following the release of her new song with Argentinian music producer Bizarrap, referencing her breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué and his new relationship with girlfriend Clara Chía. And while not everyone is happy about the lyrics, the Colombian singer gained...
Country Music’s Next Mother-Daughter Duo, O.N.E., Hail From Hip-Hop Royalty
Rising mother-daughter duo O.N.E. may still be an unfamiliar name in country music, but in hip hop, these two artists are already well-known. The band consists of Tekitha Washington, who served as the in-house female vocalist for rap giants Wu-Tang Clan during much of the late '90s and early 2000s, and Prana Supreme Diggs, the young adult daughter Washington shares with Wu-Tang frontman RZA.
Lorde’s Sister Indy Drops Nostalgic New Single ‘Hometown’
Indy, the New Zealand-born singer and younger sister of Lorde, has released her latest single, “Hometown,” off her upcoming debut EP. “‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” the singer born India Yelich-O’Connor said of the track in a statement. “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house. Returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s.” Indy added that she wrote the song at Ryan Tedder’s house “sitting on the floor playing...
Review: Whitehorse trades vocals on classic country songs
“I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying,” Whitehorse (Six Shooter Records) To start the album, she sings a drinking song. For the second tune, he sings a drinking song. On Whitehorse’s “I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying,” the singer-songwriter-husband-wife partnership Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland trade the lead and share their love of classic country music.
Pentatonix Embraces Singer-Songwriter Roots on ‘Evergreen,’ Get ‘Worldy’ with Latest Music
Going in with every intention to make a pop album, when Pentatonix eventually reconvened in the studio after the pandemic lockdown, the a cappella group found themselves gravitating toward something more organic and rootsy around the compositions for their fifth holiday album. Working within a more singer-songwriter realm, the five-piece started naturally piecing together seasonal and other songs for their 2021 release, Evergreen.
Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’
The trailer for the final season of 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' is finally here. The show's last installment debuts Feb. 14 on Hulu. The post Peep The Trailer For The Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kelly Clarkson's powerhouse cover of Blink-182's All The Small Things is the crossover we never knew we needed
Kelly Clarkson performs Blink-182's All The Small Things during the Kellyoke segment on her TV chat show
Kid dance group from Ukraine returns to 'America's Got Talent' with stunning performance
“America’s Got Talent” is back, this time reuniting the best of the best for its “All Stars” season. Winners, finalists, fan favorites and others from across the franchise step onto the stage once more to showcase their talent and compete for the title. As you can imagine, the bar is set pretty high. On Monday’s premiere, Jan 2, one hopeful act truly shined—not only with another Golden Buzzer winning performance, but their incredible display of resilience.Light Balance Kids, a dance group from Ukraine made up of mostly kids, earned their first Golden Buzzer back in 2019 after wowing judges with their robot themed light-up routine. Since that victory, their home country has been in the throes of war. One member even noted that some had to travel to the show alone. "Some of our parents, like my father, are still in the war in Ukraine. He's fighting for our country for independence and freedom,” she explained.
Shakira Calls Out Ex Gerard Piqué & His Girlfriend In New Song
The Colombian singer teamed up with Argentine DJ Bizarrap for a ballsy new track.
Olivia Rodrigo Says She’s ‘Working On So Many New Songs’
Olivia Rodrigo marked the two-year anniversary of her breakout single, “Drivers License,” with a message looking toward the future — and new music. On Instagram Stories yesterday, Jan. 8, Rodrigo shared a short video of her and producer Dan Nigro laughing and headbanging along to some pretty tender and delicate piano chords. “Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u!” Rodrigo wrote. “Thank u for everything.” That was the extent of the message, with Rodrigo declining to offer any specifics as to when this new music might be released. It’s likely, though, there could be new music this year,...
