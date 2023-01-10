ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mukilteo, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

DOH and Acadia respond to proposed Lynnwood Methadone Clinic concerns

OLYMPIA, Wash., January 12, 2023— The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) stated in its official response addressing community concerns that there is no “administrative process” for residents to appeal its approval of a proposed Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) in Lynnwood. Also, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell will not consider disciplinary action against Development & Business Services Director David Kleitsch nor any members of his staff for concealing the proposed opioid treatment facility from the public, the city council, and her office.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Upcoming Lynnwood City Council meeting, January 17

The Lynnwood City Council Work Session will be held in-person and virtually by Zoom or Lynnwood, WA Video Archive (swagit.com). Council Letter to DOH regarding Opioid Treatment Center moving to Lynnwood – 30 minutes. To view the previous meeting agenda, click here. Here comes the rain again: No let...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Family thankful to Brier police for recovering stolen trailer

BRIER, Wash. January 14, 2023—Anthony Bolante, a local photojournalist, lives on a quiet, relatively safe, street in North Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood. As captain for the neighborhood block watch he knows his neighbors well. With security cameras installed in many homes and living at the end of a cul-de-sac provides a feeling of safety for residents. It was the last place he, or any of his neighbors, thought could be the site of an organized camper trailer theft.
BRIER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy