Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood (ankle) available for Dallas Sunday night
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood will play Sunday in the team's game agianst the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood missed time recently due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared for active duty to close out the week. With Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined, Wood will likely slide right into the vacated starting spot.
numberfire.com
Kings starting Kevin Huerter (conditioning) on Sunday, Terence Davis to bench
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (conditioning) is starting in Sunday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Huerter will start at shooting guard after he missed two games with an illness and conditioning reasons. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Huerter to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Huerter's projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina starting for Mavericks Sunday in place of injured Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will start Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ntilikina comes off the bench when the Mavericks are at full strength. However, they will not be on Sunday. Luka Doncic is sidelined due to left ankle soreness, and as a result, Ntilikina will step into a starting role in the backcourt alongside Spencer Dinwiddie.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves list Taurean Prince (ankle) as questionable on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince has recently been active despite his recent questionable designations with an ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Kyle Anderson should see more minutes if Prince is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Edwards has recently been listed as questionable with recent hip soreness. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more minutes if Edwards is ruled out. Edwards' current projection includes 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) remains out Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Beverley was upgraded to questionable coming into the day, and there was optimism he'd be able to return to the court. However, he'll remain sidelined due to a non-COVID illness. Expect another start for Max Christie on the wing.
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) questionable on Saturday
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Markkanen's status for the second half of Utah's back-to-back is now in question with a hip contusion. Expect Jarred Vanderbilt to see more minutes if Markkanen is inactive on Saturday. Markkanen's current projection...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Doncic's status is currently in question with left ankle soreness although its worth noting the Mavericks' superstar has been rested in the Mavericks' recent back-to-back situations. Expect Spencer Dinwiddie to see a boost in usage if Doncic is inactive on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
James Harden (heel) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Harden is dealing with left heel pain. As a result, the team listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set to close out the week. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor versus LeBron James and Co.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (knee) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morris is dealing with a left knee contusion. After entering the day with a doubtful tag, he has been ruled out as expected. Terance Mann and Robert Covington should see more work with the veteran sidelined.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (Achilles) not listed for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is set to play Monday in the team's game against teh Atlanta Hawks. Herro has missed the last couple games due to Achilles soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which could send Max Strus back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
Comments / 0