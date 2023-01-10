ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Family: Selfie attempt led to deadly assault of mentally ill man

The aunt and caregiver of a 38-year-old man with schizophrenia said his enthusiasm for a car may have prompted an assault that led to his death days later. Lisa Davila said her nephew, Daniel Puente, was punched on Jan. 7 by the driver of a newer-style Ford Bronco near the intersection of Independence Avenue and O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police: Argument may have led to North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An argument is believed to have led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive. Police said the shooter was believed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Neighborhood organizations work together to combat violence in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhood organizations throughout San Antonio are deciding to join forces to combat gun violence. With many shootings having been reported across the city, neighbors’ concerns continue to spiral. “I think irresponsible people are getting guns and they’re doing whatever they want like it’s a plaything,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

