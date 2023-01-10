Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Andre McDonald, Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife
SAN ANTONIO – After several delays, the trial for Andre McDonald is set to begin on Jan. 17 with jury selection. With the trial days away, KSAT Reporter Erica Hernandez recaps the events that led to his arrest and also a look at what we can expect from the upcoming trial.
KSAT 12
Man bragged about stabbing another man in face, neck following argument, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the face and neck last month near the Hays Street Bridge. San Antonio police said on the night of Dec. 27, a 46-year-old man and a woman had an argument under the bridge, and several people demanded that he leave the group.
KSAT 12
Man accused of threatening Target employee with knife during robbery
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested following a robbery at a Target store. Andrew Gutierrez, 33, has been charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Sept. 17. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gutierrez entered the store and concealed various items without paying for...
KSAT 12
Family: Selfie attempt led to deadly assault of mentally ill man
The aunt and caregiver of a 38-year-old man with schizophrenia said his enthusiasm for a car may have prompted an assault that led to his death days later. Lisa Davila said her nephew, Daniel Puente, was punched on Jan. 7 by the driver of a newer-style Ford Bronco near the intersection of Independence Avenue and O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side.
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after West Side shooting, 2 suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering in an area hospital and two suspects are on the run after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur and Merida Street.
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman with car during large fight, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she hit two women who were involved in a large fight near downtown, killing one. Pennie Gomez, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Teenager shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during a sale of vape cartridges on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a YMCA, located at 16103 Henderson Pass. Police said the teen...
KSAT 12
Police: Argument may have led to North Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An argument is believed to have led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive. Police said the shooter was believed...
KSAT 12
Neighborhood organizations work together to combat violence in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhood organizations throughout San Antonio are deciding to join forces to combat gun violence. With many shootings having been reported across the city, neighbors’ concerns continue to spiral. “I think irresponsible people are getting guns and they’re doing whatever they want like it’s a plaything,...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for DWI after attempting to flee scene of rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after they attempted to flee the scene of a rollover crash on the city’s North East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Montgomery Drive. Police said...
KSAT 12
Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed in attack at West Side apartment, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and child were hospitalized in a crash after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Loop 1604 East. Police said a driver in a Camaro...
KSAT 12
Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road. Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women,...
KSAT 12
Pleasanton community hosting barbecue plate sale for woman who had hands, feet amputated after giving birth
SAN ANTONIO – The Pleasanton community is hosting a barbecue plate sale for a local woman who had to have her hands and feet amputated after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering her second child. Krystina Pacheco delivered a healthy baby girl via cesarean section on Oct....
KSAT 12
Leading SA: President of UTSA , Dr. Taylor Eighmy, discusses university growth
SAN ANTONIO – Over recent years and months, UTSA has seen an impressive downtown expansion, an emphasis on computer science, and of course, the football team’s success. Dr. Taylor Eighmy, President of UTSA, joined Leading SA to talk about what has helped with the growth and what comes next.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
KSAT 12
Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured
SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road. San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them...
