bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
bodyslam.net
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Reportedly Set To Become Free Agent Next Week
The UFC’s Heavyweight division might be receiving a huge shakeup next Friday. UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could be the next MMA fighter to jump ship from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the Professional Fighters League. According to reports, Ngannou’s contract was scheduled to expire towards the end of...
bodyslam.net
Triple H Speaks At WWE Talent Meeting
The Game had some words to say. Earlier it was revealed that WWE would have a talent meeting ahead of tonight’s SmackDown and according to PWInsider and it went down with Triple H front and center. Triple H told the talent that creative will not change despite Vince McMahon’s return. It was also reiterated that Vince’s involvement is to spearhead a potential sale.
bodyslam.net
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Want Vince McMahon Out Of Power After WWE Sale
There is a significant rift within the McMahon family that is continuing to expand. Vince McMahon’s prime reason to return has been to pursue the sale of WWE. Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are supportive of his decision, only to get rid of Vince as the majority shareholder of WWE.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Wanted To Draw Bad Ratings So WWE Would Stop Using Him In The Ring
On the December 23, 2002, episode of RAW, Ross partnered up with Jerry Lawler to defeat Lance Storm and William Regal in the main event. Ross never trained to be an in-ring competitor, but he agreed to wrestle occasionally at McMahon’s request. While speaking on the Grilling JR podcast,...
bodyslam.net
Arez Battles Komander In Jersey J Cup Opening Round
Insanity is going down in February. The Jersey J Cup is back, showcasing the best independent wrestling talent out today, all battling to become the Jersey J Cup Tournament winner. The event goes down February 11th in Jersey City, New Jersey and will air live on FITE TV. The field is set and matches are starting to be announced for the opening round. Previously, Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham was announced for round one. Now, Luchador action has been announced as Arez will take on Komander in the opening round. Don’t blink, we’re in for a treat!
bodyslam.net
Santino Marella Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
Santino is in the IMPACT Zone. IMPACT Wrestling took so social media to announced that Santino Marella has signed with the promotion. Terms of the deal were not revealed. Santino made an appearance at IMPACT Hard To Kill when he was announced as the new Director of Authority. Marella is the temporary replacement for Scott D’Amore, who was taken out by Bully Ray on the January 5th episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Marella already was put to task when he had to restart the Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Moose at Hard To Kill when Moose cheated to win. What else will the Milan Miracle have up his sleeve?
bodyslam.net
Timebomb Pro Holiday, Aw, Hell Results (1/12/23)
Time Bomb Pro Wrestling held its Holiday, Aw, Hell event on January 12 from Sanctuary Event Center in Fargo, North Dakota. You can read the results for the show below. – Miracle On 34th Street Fight: Jordan def. Ricky Noren. – Frontman Jah def. Connor Hopkins. – Free Range Kara...
bodyslam.net
Edge And Lita Had Legitimate Heat During Matt Hardy Scandal
Matt Hardy and Lita began dating in 1999, and by 2004, their relationship had already become rocky. After Hardy was shelved with a severe knee injury, Lita started traveling with their close friend, Edge. Matt’s absence caused Lita to begin an affair with Edge, who was married at the time, and Lita herself was still with Matt, creating a very uncomfortable and chaotic situation.
bodyslam.net
WWE Filmed Something Involving Austin Theory And John Cena In December
John Cena returned to the ring in an emphatic fashion by defeating Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Prior to his return, there were several rumors that Cena would be returning to the ring for a match at WrestleMania. Fightful Select reports that there were plans...
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Was Surprised When Chris Jericho Left WWE
Chris Jericho let his WWE contract run up. Then he worked for NJPW and had an incredible Wrestle Kingdom encounter with Kenny Omega. Before he could make a return to WWE, Tony Khan’s new company inked The Wizard to a deal. This was quite a shocking occurrence, and Kurt Angle was among those who couldn’t believe it.
bodyslam.net
Willow Nightingale Vs Toni Storm Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
After a big win on Rampage, Willow Nightingale will battle a former AEW Women’s World Champion. AEW President Tony Khan shared another special announcement for Willow Nightingale after her hard-fought victory with Soho. Khan took to Twitter to announce that her next match is scheduled for Dynamite on January 18th in Fresno, California. Nightingale is set to fight former AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm this week, which should be a highly-anticipated match.
bodyslam.net
WWE Reveals Top 10 Best Charlotte Flair Wins
Charlotte Flair came back to WWE a few weeks ago and defeated Ronda Rousey on the night of her return to win the SmackDown Womens Championship. A pretty big win in Charlotte’s career. But, what is her greatest victory? WWE revealed the Top 10 Best Charlotte Wins, which you can see below.
bodyslam.net
Former WWE Superstar Accuses Triple H of Being Jealous Of John Cena
Triple H would put over John Cena in their feud back in 2006, especially at WrestleMania 22. Cena would remain the face of the company for the next decade after that. Throughout their career, Cena has largely beaten The Game, which was somewhat surprising. While speaking on an episode of...
bodyslam.net
KUSHIDA Set For AEW Dynamite Debut
Fresh off his win on tonights IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill event, KUSHIDA has now been announced for his AEW debut. During AEW Rampage, it was revealed that Darby Allin will have another TNT Title Open Challenge this Wednesday on Dynamite. The challenge? KUSHIDA. This will be the current NJPW Stars first appearance on AEW programming and he has a chance to take the TNT title.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Brand New Hey! EW Airs With Jake Hager
RJ City is back with a new episode of Hey! EW with Jake Hager that aired today on AEW’s Youtube channel. This is the quickest Hey! EW to date being just over two minutes long, but packed with talk all about hats because of course it was, Jake Hager likes his hat! You can check out the episode below.
bodyslam.net
New Match Added To NXT Vengeance Day
Apart from the two previously mentioned matches, WWE has added another match to the card. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will face Dijak on the show. This comes after Dijak has been targeting Lee for the past several weeks. It all started when Dijak returned to NXT and viciously...
bodyslam.net
Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix Set For March
Bellator MMA will run another World Grand Prix in 2023. Bellator President Scott Coker officially announced on Wednesday’s edition of The MMA Hour that the promotion will be holding an eight-man lightweight grand prix beginning on March 10 in San Jose, California, and unveiled the fighters that will be competing in the tournament.
