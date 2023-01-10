Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox44news.com
Waco’s Harp Design Co. closing its doors
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco staple is closing its doors. Clint and Kelly Harp, of the Harp Design Company, made this announcement Tuesday evening on the business Facebook page. The statement released says, in part:. “Hello, and happy New Year! We hope this finds you well, wherever...
Local horse deaths linked to contaminated feed
On Dec. 16 of last year, ‘Manzanola Feeds’ recalled certain lots of ‘Top of the Rockies’ alfalfa cubes due to contamination. Clostridium botulinum is the deadly organism found in certain bags of the Manzanola horse feed. Those contaminated bags landed in the hands of local horse owner Kristen Torinese who lost three horses shortly after feeding them the alfalfa cubes. She says hundreds if not thousands of other horses could be in danger.
MCC Men’s Basketball falls to Weatherford College
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Highlanders made it a game in the end but it was the Coyotes that escaped with an 80-85 win. MCC hits the road to take on Collin County Community College on Saturday, January 21st at 4:00 p.m.
City of Robinson announces Interim Police Chief
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Robinson and Robinson PD have welcomed back Danny Smith as Interim Police Chief. The Police Department says Smith will serve in this role until the vacancy is filled. Smith is a retired Major from the Texas Department of Public Safety –...
Connally coasts to district win over Gatesville
GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Cadets came out swinging in a 63-47 rout of the Hornets on Friday night. Connally returns home to take on La Vega on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:00 p.m. Gatesville stays home to face Salado on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:00 p.m.
Killeen structure fire causes street closure
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
No. 8 Lorena comes back to down Trojanettes
TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards fell behind early but stormed back to take down Troy, 49-38 on Friday night. Lorena hits the road to face Lexington on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:15 p.m. The Trojanettes travel to take on Rogers next on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:15...
Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
