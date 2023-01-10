Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Multiple Deaths, Skyrocketing Costs, Overflows: The History Of Wyoming’s Original Boysen Dam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Asmus Boysen was a dreamer. Born in Skanderup, Denmark, around 1868, he made his way to America as a youngster and settled in Illinois. When he was 21, he married and moved to Iowa, where he became a millionaire investor in real estate and banking.
Photos show what 8 iconic 'Yellowstone' locations look like in real life, from the Dutton Ranch to the 'train station'
The popular western drama is filmed throughout Montana. From the Dutton Ranch to Ruby's Cafe, many locations look the same in real life.
'The Longmire Defense' set for release Sept. 5
Author Craig Johnson has announced his next mystery novel, "The Longmire Defense," will be released on Sept. 5.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
ypradio.org
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
montanarightnow.com
Areas of black ice reported on roadways around Montana Saturday afternoon
MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions and black ice were reported on roads outside Missoula Saturday morning. As of 2:00 pm Saturday, black ice is being reported near Missoula on MT-200 from Potomac to Ovando and on MT-83 from the junction with MT-200 to Seeley Lake. As of 2:00 pm,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
“Most Haunted Road In Wyoming”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Wyoming is a state known for its rugged beauty and vast expanses of wilderness, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained phenomena, these five roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
Experts Issue New 2023 Winter Predictions For Montana
So far this winter, Montana has experienced above-average snowfall and bone-chilling cold temperatures. Here's what experts are predicting for the rest of the winter in the state. Don't be fooled by the warmer temperatures we've recently had in Montana, because they're not expected to stick around for long. The National...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
More Than a Thousand Animals Were Illegally Killed South of Idaho
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
KFYR-TV
ND Woman found in AZ one month later
YUMA, AZ (KFYR)- The North Dakota woman who went missing in Yuma, Arizona nearly a month ago has been found. Yuma Police say Pami Jo Garden, 46, is “fine.”. Police made that update to their original Facebook post declaring her a missing person on December 16, 2022. She is...
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
