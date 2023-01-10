ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Brigantine, NJ

In what has become a disturbing trend, another whale washed up on a South Jersey beach, this time in Brigantine. The 20-foot-long whale was found down by the north end of the city, about a mile from the seawall, which is technically state property. According to sources, the state plans...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ

Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
A New Way to View Art in Philadelphia, PA

There's an interesting art exhibit that is unlike anything you've seen. The exhibit is called Wonderspaces and is probably unlike anything you've ever seen. If you're like me, you may have a preconceived notion of what a visit to an art studio might be like. We've all seen scenes in movies where rich people, cocktail in hand, walk around a sterile-looking room with paintings hanging from walls. They stop to gaze at each painting and then move on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident

"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Construction Begins on Residential Opportunities For Veterans in Ocean County, New Jersey

Personally, I think that anyone who is a "veteran" should be entitled to certain benefits above non-veteran citizens. The men and women who gave of themselves to protect us here at home should get extra attention when they are done with their tour of duty. The members of our armed forces are protecting us at home, we should protect them when they return home. That's my personal opinion. So when I see projects in our communities for veterans I am in full support.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Ocean City Woman

Ocean City Police has asked for help finding an Ocean City woman who is missing. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Ocean City Police requested help finding Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Police say Smith is approximately 5'2", 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is possible...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ

Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
