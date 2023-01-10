Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Ocean City, NJ Has a New, Tougher Plan for Discouraging Rowdy Teens
Officials in Ocean City have mapped out a new, tougher plan for discouraging rowdy teenage behavior, one with harsher consequences for offenders. The Jersey Shore town has been plagued by out-of-control teens for the last two summers, and are attempting to stave off another, OCNJ Daily reports. For example, large...
Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Brigantine, NJ
In what has become a disturbing trend, another whale washed up on a South Jersey beach, this time in Brigantine. The 20-foot-long whale was found down by the north end of the city, about a mile from the seawall, which is technically state property. According to sources, the state plans...
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
This Stunning New Jersey County Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the whole state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Future Of Popular Bar A Little More Clear In North Wildwood, NJ
Well, we're officially into the new year. You know what that means, right? The countdown to summer is officially on!. Wait, it's not on? That's just me? Sorry, but I LOVE South Jersey summers at the beach. It's my favorite time of the year. After the holidays are over, that's the time of year I'm looking forward to the most. If I could get rid of January and February and skip straight to March to enjoy only a bit of winter and then the beauty of spring before summer, I totally would.
Kelsey Grammer Stayed Up Late At Atlantic City’s Irish Pub
Kelsey Grammer’s character of Dr. Frasier Crane was a regular customer at the bar on the classic TV sitcom Cheers, but lately, the actor has become known for going behind the bar to serve patrons his own ales. Ever since the actor, also known for Cheers spinoff Frasier and...
Atlantic City Ice Rink Group Adds Former Borgata Exec to Board
A group that one day hopes to build a new ice rink/athletic complex in the Atlantic City/Egg Harbor Township/Galloway Township area has added a former casino executive to its Board of Directors. The South Jersey Ice and Athletic Center Association is the group behind a possible effort to construct a...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
A New Way to View Art in Philadelphia, PA
There's an interesting art exhibit that is unlike anything you've seen. The exhibit is called Wonderspaces and is probably unlike anything you've ever seen. If you're like me, you may have a preconceived notion of what a visit to an art studio might be like. We've all seen scenes in movies where rich people, cocktail in hand, walk around a sterile-looking room with paintings hanging from walls. They stop to gaze at each painting and then move on.
Donate Old Prom Dresses To Absegami High School In Galloway, NJ
Raise your hand if you've noticed it's rough out there in these Jersey streets? When I say streets, I really mean grocery stores, gas stations, Target, and all the places without which we wouldn't be able to run our lives. There's no doubt you've experienced tougher times this past year...
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
South Jersey Man Turns Tragedy Into Triumph After Accident
"Everything anyone said I couldn't do, I try to do." If you are looking for motivation, look no further than Matt Fumo's life story. In 2017, Matt was a recent graduate of Ocean City High School with a promising future as a college baseball pitcher when he suffered a broken neck in a swimming accident after jumping off a support pillar on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
Construction Begins on Residential Opportunities For Veterans in Ocean County, New Jersey
Personally, I think that anyone who is a "veteran" should be entitled to certain benefits above non-veteran citizens. The men and women who gave of themselves to protect us here at home should get extra attention when they are done with their tour of duty. The members of our armed forces are protecting us at home, we should protect them when they return home. That's my personal opinion. So when I see projects in our communities for veterans I am in full support.
Philadelphia, PA Has the 4th Worst Traffic Congestion in the US
Philadelphia, home to the Liberty Bell, Cheese Steaks, and traffic...a lot of traffic. They say the most important commodity we possess is time. These days, more than ever, we seem to have more to do, and less time to do it. If time is money, we're wasting a lot of...
5 Places I Would Not Want to Build My New Business in EHT Area
Sometimes I just don't get people. I don't understand them. I don't understand their thought process. This is not to "rip anyone" or put anyone down - I just don't understand the thought process. Earlier this week, I wrote an article about a local non-profit group planning to raise funds...
Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Ocean City Woman
Ocean City Police has asked for help finding an Ocean City woman who is missing. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Ocean City Police requested help finding Rachael Smith, 35, of Ocean City. Police say Smith is approximately 5'2", 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is possible...
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ
Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
Changes at This Southern NJ Shopping Center Parking Lot Could Damage Your Car
Heads-up, drivers! A significant change at one shopping center parking lot in South Jersey could damage your car if you aren't paying attention. Most people have done this: you need to get from A to B and you have two options -- one is to use a series of roads or, perhaps the more tempting option, is to just fly across a shopping center parking lot.
$1 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold in Ocean County, NJ
Someone who walked into a deli in Ocean County, NJ this week is now much richer thanks to the purchase of a winning lottery ticket. The Mega Millions ticket ended up being worth $1 million!. This $1M Mega Millions ticket was bought at the 88 West Deli & Grill on...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
