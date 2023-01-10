Read full article on original website
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Everyone Knows Your Name: Friendliest Bars in Lansing
Before I start this, let's be clear, I am a non drinker now in my life. I'm 5+ years sober. When it comes to friendly bars, I will share some of my favorite, friendly bars with you. I am also at a point in my recovery that if I want to get a burger at Dag's, I can without the temptation to drink. That said, if you are in recovery, you know yourself best. Do the right thing for YOU.
Things to Do in Lansing This Weekend: Polo, a Circus and More
What's going on in Lansing this weekend? Plenty! Plug into polo, savor a circus, bust out the blues, and more!. Here's what's happening in and around Lansing for the weekend of January 13-15, 2023. The Divas Ball. Been dragging this week? Not like these divas! The Divas Ball, promised to...
Tulip Time Announces Two New Events in 2023 That You Won’t Want To Miss
2023 has finally arrived, which means many of us are eager to wish time ahead to warmer months and our favorite yearly traditions. One that holds strong in the hearts of many West Michiganders is the Tulip Time Festival in Holland, Michigan. And while we have a few months before the festival, the events are starting to line up and we're getting a schedule of what it will look like May 6th - 14th.
Do You Remember This Bizarre 2010s Thriller Filmed in Allegan, MI?
I am a movie buff. I am also an Allegan native. So how did I miss the fact that an entire Hollywood production was filmed in my small hometown?. I was totally unaware of this film's existence until a fellow Allegan County resident, Yaya Vargas, recently discovered the film herself. Sharing in the popular Facebook group Allegan County Informed Yaya wrote:
Keep Your Yard Clean With Dog Waste Services in the Lansing Area
I know that we're not in spring yet. And with Michigan, the weather can be so unpredictable. But we had our first big snow a few weeks ago, and since then, it seems like we've had rainier, spring-like weather. And that means one thing for dog owners... ...Picking up all...
