Dover
4d ago
How much more can we give them ? Taking care of them so they don't have to work for anything is not what they need. Self worth is earned and this is they need. Whites will continue to achieve because they work for what they have.
abc57.com
President of Indiana Black Expo Elkhart chapter receives award from governor
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind -- Robert Taylor, President of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, received the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer award at the Indiana State House on Thursday. The award was presented to Taylor by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Civil Rights...
News Now Warsaw
Grose formally files to run for mayor of Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose formally filed paperwork Thursday to run in the Republican primary for mayor. Grose announced his intentions on Wednesday one after three-term mayor Joe Thallemer announced he would not seek re-election. Grose is the lone candidate to announce plans to run for mayor....
buildingindiana.com
$6.4M Awarded in South Bend–Elkhart READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $6.4 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funds to 11 programmatic projects during its meeting at the ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart. The $6.4 million was in addition to $40 million in READI funds awarded in September to Quality of Place projects. With the awarding of the programming funds, the South Bend – Elkhart region has allocated all of its READI dollars.
WNDU
South Bend to take high-rise developer to court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stakes are high as the city of South Bend stands poised to take a high-rise developer to court for breach of contract. The decision was made at today’s meeting of the South Bend Redevelopment Commission. The topic was timely. It was six years...
Melton’s Reaction to Gary Public Safety Press Conference
First, I give my sincere thanks to Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb for providing support to the Gary Police Department since April 2022. I want to congratulate Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams on his appointment as Interim Chief of Police. I believe he has a love and commitment for the City of Gary. I also believe that he has the knowledge and ability that the department needs at this moment to help stabilize the Gary Police Department after several years of the current administration’s failure to provide consistent and stable leadership.
WNDU
City of South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day next week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. So, if your trash is normally picked up on Tuesdays, it will be picked up on Wednesday instead.
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools announces changes to bus routes to ensure efficiency
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department has made some changes to bus routes in order to ensure efficiency. Following a mid-year evaluation of routes, the department identified several areas where various routes can be combined. This combination of routes helps allow for flexibility to better accommodate...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Farmers Market seeking vendors
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Farmers Market is looking for vendors for the upcoming summer season. The market is looking for local farmers, growers and more to apply. Vendor applications can be found here. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from May 21...
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
WNDU
Saturday Morning Sitdown: HBCU Extravaganza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a big event going on all weekend long here in Michiana — the HBCU Extravaganza!. Marla Godette of Mentoring Moments joined us on our Saturday Morning Sitdown to tell us more about the event, which allows students to learn more about historically black colleges and universities. Representatives from over two dozen HBCUs will be on hand.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools making adjustments to bus routes
Some changes are coming to school bus routes in Elkhart. The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department have made the changes after a mid-year evaluation of routes, in order to improve efficiency. The department says they have identified several areas where some of their routes can be combined, which will also allow for flexibility to respond to driver absences.
abc57.com
Behind the Scenes Tour of Oliver Mansion offered by History Museum in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --On Saturday, February 11 at 4:00 p.m., an 1897 Mansion and Electricity is a specialty tour of Oliver Mansion. Conducted by Deputy Executive Director, Kristie Erickson, visitors can learn about the project to upgrade the electricity in the 38-room Copshaholm, on the behind-the-scenes tours. During visits to...
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for federal firearm violation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison for a federal firearm violation back in September 2022. Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
abc57.com
Valley RV and Camping show at Century Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- If you’re in the market for a new RV for the summer, you’re just in luck! The 48th annual Valley RV and Camping show is in town at the Century Center until Sunday. “A lot of people are looking for the next RV or...
WWMTCw
Berrien County schools take action against vaping
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — School districts in Berrien County are working to crack down on in-school vaping. Lakeshore Public Schools is installing vape detectors to try and help curb this issue. This is a growing problem, and that is where these detectors come into play. The Berrien County...
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
95.3 MNC
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gamble Backfires at Casino
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
