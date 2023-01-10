A former employee at the New Bedford Whaling Museum is accused of stealing dozens of its artifacts, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said Friday. Robert M. Burchell, 42, a New Bedford resident, is charged with larceny from a building. According to the DA, Burchell worked as a facilities associate at the museum. He's accused of stealing dozens of small artifacts that he would then sell at local antique and pawn shops for cash. The investigation began when one of those shop owners reached out to police.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO