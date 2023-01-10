Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Sent Victim to Hospital With Grave Injuries
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night, Boston police said. They did not immediately reveal the suspected shooter's name, but did say the man is being charged with assault with intent to murder. He's due in Dorchester District Court Tuesday. The victim...
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Police Investigating Bomb Threat at a Bowling Alley
Police are investigating a threat at a local bowling alley in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, this past Saturday night. Authorities say an employee of Wamesit Lanes reported that customers had received photos via AirDrop from an unknown person saying they had a bomb and were going to shoot up the building. Police...
nbcboston.com
Teen Dead, 1 Hurt When Pickup Rolls Over in Berkley, Officials Say
UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 15, 6:55 p.m.): One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Rehoboth, died in the crash, prosecutors said. Two people were severely injured after a crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, and one later died, officials said. The pickup truck crashed on Myricks Street...
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed Near Boston Common, Police Investigating
A person was stabbed Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. Boston police had few details to report but confirm the department received a call around 7:43 p.m. for an incident on Tremont Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been...
nbcboston.com
‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash
A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
nbcboston.com
Police Ask for Public's Help Finding Missing 35-Year-Old Mass. Woman
State and local police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 35-year-old woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, who has been missing for five days. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield home around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police and the Brookfield Police Department.
nbcboston.com
Three Men Charged In Alleged Home Improvement Scam in Arlington
Three men are accused of trying to scam an elderly homeowner in Arlington, Massachusetts, with what police say is a common con - a home improvement scam. Quincy residents Peter Gilheney, 21, Patrick Gilheney, 18 and Randolph resident Richard Gilheney all face charges of malicious destruction of property, more than $1,200 and larceny by false pretenses, over $250. Peter Gilheney is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and number plate violation to conceal identification.
nbcboston.com
Man Shot in Worcester; No Arrests
A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say they were called to Main Street around 11:15 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition. There was...
nbcboston.com
Crowbar-Wielding Group Accused of Attacking, Robbing People on MBTA Trolley, Stations
A group of four people, one of whom was allegedly armed with a crowbar, attacked and robbed multiple people during assaults spanning numerous locations along the MBTA system in the Boston area, according to the agency's Transit Police. Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with the string of attacks,...
nbcboston.com
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
nbcboston.com
As Cohasset Community Prays for Ana Walshe, Husband's Past Remains Under Microscope
A week after police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, held a news conference to spread the news about missing woman Ana Walshe, her name has become known throughout the country as her case captivated a concerned public. People came together in prayer for the 39-year-old mom, whose husband has been charged in...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged With Groping Crewmember Cleaning Bathroom on Cruise to Boston
A man has been indicted for allegedly groping a cruise ship worker as they sailed from Iceland to Boston this summer, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Saturday. Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, Minnesota, allegedly groped the crewmember while the man was cleaning a bathroom early in the morning of Aug. 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Whaling Museum Employee Charged With Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Artifacts
A former employee at the New Bedford Whaling Museum is accused of stealing dozens of its artifacts, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said Friday. Robert M. Burchell, 42, a New Bedford resident, is charged with larceny from a building. According to the DA, Burchell worked as a facilities associate at the museum. He's accused of stealing dozens of small artifacts that he would then sell at local antique and pawn shops for cash. The investigation began when one of those shop owners reached out to police.
nbcboston.com
Family Prays for Safe Return of East Boston Woman Who Has Been Missing Since November
One family is praying for the return of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November. Reyna Morales Rojas, a Salvadoran mother was reported missing on Nov. 26 in East Boston. Her family says they are praying for her return so she can join her children in El Salvador soon.
nbcboston.com
Major Water Main Break Floods Jamaica Plain Homes Near VA, Residents Evacuated
A major water main break flooded several streets in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Saturday morning, sending water cascading down stairs and bringing out first responders to evacuate residents. Boston Water and Sewer have shut off water from the break in the 36-inch main, which took place about 3 a.m. near...
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials Documents Get New Home
Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston, officials said Thursday. The 527 documents — which include transcripts of testimony and examinations,...
nbcboston.com
Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour
More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
nbcboston.com
Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new spot for ramen is on its way to Cambridge, and the people behind a vegan restaurant in the northern suburbs will be opening the place. According to a Facebook post from Bayberry Cafe in Woburn, Ramen O'Bowl is going to...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Could Experience Snow on Sunday, Monday: What to Expect
Maine got lucky with the lottery Friday night but Massachusetts is winning in the snow forecast that mountains relish. While it will be a wintry weekend for all of New England, the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Snow Continues Overnight With Gusty Winds Along the Coast
Snow, sleet, and rain will continue for Cape Cod and the Islands. Accumulating snowfall is mainly west of the canal for now. The rest of New England stays partly to mostly cloudy East, and mostly sunny to the West. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Downeast Maine, and...
