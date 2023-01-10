ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

nbcboston.com

Tewksbury Police Investigating Bomb Threat at a Bowling Alley

Police are investigating a threat at a local bowling alley in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, this past Saturday night. Authorities say an employee of Wamesit Lanes reported that customers had received photos via AirDrop from an unknown person saying they had a bomb and were going to shoot up the building. Police...
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Teen Dead, 1 Hurt When Pickup Rolls Over in Berkley, Officials Say

UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 15, 6:55 p.m.): One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Rehoboth, died in the crash, prosecutors said. Two people were severely injured after a crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, and one later died, officials said. The pickup truck crashed on Myricks Street...
BERKLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Stabbed Near Boston Common, Police Investigating

A person was stabbed Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. Boston police had few details to report but confirm the department received a call around 7:43 p.m. for an incident on Tremont Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash

A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
TAUNTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Ask for Public's Help Finding Missing 35-Year-Old Mass. Woman

State and local police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 35-year-old woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, who has been missing for five days. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield home around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police and the Brookfield Police Department.
BROOKFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Three Men Charged In Alleged Home Improvement Scam in Arlington

Three men are accused of trying to scam an elderly homeowner in Arlington, Massachusetts, with what police say is a common con - a home improvement scam. Quincy residents Peter Gilheney, 21, Patrick Gilheney, 18 and Randolph resident Richard Gilheney all face charges of malicious destruction of property, more than $1,200 and larceny by false pretenses, over $250. Peter Gilheney is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and number plate violation to conceal identification.
ARLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Shot in Worcester; No Arrests

A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say they were called to Main Street around 11:15 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition. There was...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Charged With Groping Crewmember Cleaning Bathroom on Cruise to Boston

A man has been indicted for allegedly groping a cruise ship worker as they sailed from Iceland to Boston this summer, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Saturday. Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, Minnesota, allegedly groped the crewmember while the man was cleaning a bathroom early in the morning of Aug. 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Whaling Museum Employee Charged With Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Artifacts

A former employee at the New Bedford Whaling Museum is accused of stealing dozens of its artifacts, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said Friday. Robert M. Burchell, 42, a New Bedford resident, is charged with larceny from a building. According to the DA, Burchell worked as a facilities associate at the museum. He's accused of stealing dozens of small artifacts that he would then sell at local antique and pawn shops for cash. The investigation began when one of those shop owners reached out to police.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Major Water Main Break Floods Jamaica Plain Homes Near VA, Residents Evacuated

A major water main break flooded several streets in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Saturday morning, sending water cascading down stairs and bringing out first responders to evacuate residents. Boston Water and Sewer have shut off water from the break in the 36-inch main, which took place about 3 a.m. near...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials Documents Get New Home

Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston, officials said Thursday. The 527 documents — which include transcripts of testimony and examinations,...
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour

More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
FALL RIVER, MA

