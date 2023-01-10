Read full article on original website
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet
For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
What Ever Happened To Claire On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans know how important family is to the characters on the show. The soap opera often celebrates family connections, and some of Salem's families go back generations. So many legacy characters have come in and out of Salem over the years, and one of the most interesting is definitely Claire Brady. Claire has family ties to some of the most popular iconic soap opera characters of all time. Her parents are Shawn Brady and Belle Black, making her the granddaughter of two iconic supercouples, Bo and Hope Brady and John Black and Marlena Evans, per Soap Central.
Tamara Braun exits 'Days of Our Lives'
Actress Tamara Braun has announced she exited the daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
Could Marcus Coloma's firing from General Hospital hasten the departure of Maurice Benard?
Could Maurice Benard be influenced by Marcus Coloma's situation?. Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) don't get along onscreen on General Hospital but have a strong friendship off the ABC soap and Coloma has been a guest on Benard's State of Mind blog at least twice. have done Instagrams together with Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin). Soap Central reveals that Coloma says this will not change just because he is no longer on the daytime drama. Is it possible, however, that Coloma's firing might lead to Benard making an earlier exit from GH than he had previously planned?
The Bold And Beautiful Writer Finally Explains What Happened To Flo And Shauna Fulton
Actress Denise Richards, well-known for such films as "Starship Troopers," "Wild Things," and "The World is Not Enough," has also become a fan-favorite soap star. She started playing Shauna Fulton in 2019 on "The Bold and the Beautiful," mother to Florence "Flo" Fulton, played by Katrina Bowden. Bowden had previously stepped into the soap world briefly, playing Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006. She joined "B&B" a few months before Richards and was involved in a baby swap scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Reese secretly put Hope's baby up for adoption to pay off his debts, and Flo posed as the child's mother, per Soap Central.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?
With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
General Hospital will not air on Monday but the drama heats up in Port Charles on Tuesday
Soaps in Depth is reporting that ABC will not air an episode of General Hospital on Monday, January 2 because of a football game but on Tuesday Port Charles will be filled with action. General Hospital Blog reveals that Kelly Thiebaud headed to London after her final scenes on GH and her character Britt Westbourne walked out on her own birthday party Friday. What is not known is whether or not this is the last time we see the character. Britt could ride off into the sunset to parts unknown, be kidnapped or hooked by the killer.
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
How Days of our Lives Could Handle Victor Kiriakis’s Death
After the beautiful memorial montage Days of our Lives aired in tribute to the late John Aniston, viewers couldn’t help but start wondering how the show would handle the loss of the one and only Victor Kiriakis. Here are three scenarios that would live up to the actor’s legacy.
Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital
General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Drops an Explanation and Admits, ‘People Are Going to Come at Me’
Well, we certainly aren’t going to argue this point!. When General Hospital’s Laura Wright took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions, she fielded everything from her favorite leading man (“I am not answering this question!”) to how she keeps her hair from frizzing. She...
DAYS Spoilers for January 9: The Women Are Desperate For A Cure
DAYS spoilers for Monday, January 9, 2023, tease that like Kate Roberts Brady before them, Kayla Brady Johnson and Marlena Evans Black are fading fast. They are fighting for their lives, and things are looking very, very bleak. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Marlena (Deidra Hall) feels the end is near, and...
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Holiday Visitors Say Goodbye
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Fan Favorite Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
