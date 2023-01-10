Read full article on original website
Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
Cleveland shooting: Suspect charged; 4th victim dead, police confirm
A fourth person has died after a Friday shooting in which five family members were shot, and a suspect has been charged.
Officials identify three people shot to death in domestic violence incident in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Officials have identified the three people who were shot and killed in a domestic violence incident Friday night in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Miguel Gonzalez, 69, of Cleveland; Angelic Gonzalez, 34, of Cleveland; and Jayden Baez, 16, of Cleveland. The 8-year-old girl and 48-year-old man sent to MetroHealth for their gunshots remain in the hospital in critical condition.
Three dead, two critically injured in shooting at home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three people are dead and two are critically injured after a shooting in a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say. Police placed a male suspect into custody at the scene of the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Friday at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.
33-year-old Cleveland man charged in connection to death of Anastasia Hamilton
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man has been charged by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. Kenneth Banville of Cleveland was indicted on Jan. 3 on the following charges:. One count of involuntary manslaughter. One count of gross abuse of a...
Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.
Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
cleveland19.com
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre Friday night has been charged. Martin Muniz, 41, was charged with aggravated murder on Sunday, according to court records. Muniz, who is currently in jail,...
Close friend of Brooklyn Centre shooting victim in 'disbelief'
A longtime friend of one of the four victims, Angelic Gonzalez, said she is still in disbelief after Friday night's shooting in Brookelyn Centre.
Cleveland man found dead in city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found dead on Thursday in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, according to police. Joron Crawford, 39, was found about 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 68th Street, south of Polonia Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. A friend who came to visit Crawford found him upstairs in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The friend called the police.
Akron Police: Shots fired at 36-year-old man at intersection
AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a 36-year-old man at an intersection in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Police says the incident happened on Thursday at...
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
OVI suspect passed out behind the wheel: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Columbia Road. An officer at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 spotted a man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle while stopped at a green light at Columbia Road at Detroit Road. The driver’s foot was on the brake. The officers knocked on the...
‘Be the change you wish to see’: New fund for domestic violence survivors honors victim of unsolved 2013 murder
Aliza Sherman, a 53-year-old nurse and mother of four, was stabbed to death in broad daylight outside her divorce attorney's building in downtown Cleveland. Her murder remains unsolved.
Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland teen facing federal charges for smash and grab at Bath Township gun shop
BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is behind bars, he’s accused of being part of a trio that crashed a stolen car into a Bath Township gun shop back in November. On Wednesday authorities arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley for the brazen break-in and now we’re learning how...
24-year-old man dies after shots fired at house party, Cleveland Police say
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a house party Friday morning in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
A suitcase full of stolen meat got an Ohio man arrested for 70th time
A 62-year-old man was arrested last week after stealing a shopping cart full of packaged meat from a Walmart in South Euclid, Ohio. According to the South Euclid Police Department, the man was caught on security cameras pushing the cart out of the store without paying. He then filled a suitcase with the stolen meat, throwing anything that didn't fit into the dumpster. The man was stopped by officers at a nearby RTA bus stop and admitted selling the stolen meat to local restaurants at half price. The man had several outstanding warrants and had been arrested 70 times previously. He was booked for theft.
Driver arrested for OVI after crashing into Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 59-year-old woman struck a Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser on Friday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Terrington Drive at Kenton Lane on Friday, Jan. 13, at around 9:20 p.m. Cathy Pfeiler of Brunswick...
Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
