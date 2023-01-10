ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Cleveland.com

Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials identify three people shot to death in domestic violence incident in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Officials have identified the three people who were shot and killed in a domestic violence incident Friday night in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Miguel Gonzalez, 69, of Cleveland; Angelic Gonzalez, 34, of Cleveland; and Jayden Baez, 16, of Cleveland. The 8-year-old girl and 48-year-old man sent to MetroHealth for their gunshots remain in the hospital in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Three dead, two critically injured in shooting at home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three people are dead and two are critically injured after a shooting in a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say. Police placed a male suspect into custody at the scene of the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Friday at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect arrested in store robbery: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Madison Avenue. Officers at 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 responded to a report of a robbery at Westside Skates on Madison Avenue, according to a Lakewood police event report. A man threatened an employee with a knife and took shoes from the store, according to the report. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Brown Road near Athens. The suspect was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man found dead in city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found dead on Thursday in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, according to police. Joron Crawford, 39, was found about 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 68th Street, south of Polonia Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. A friend who came to visit Crawford found him upstairs in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The friend called the police.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron Police: Shots fired at 36-year-old man at intersection

AKRON, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a 36-year-old man at an intersection in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Akron Police says the incident happened on Thursday at...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunk man walking dog arrested for pointing weapon at neighbor: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Lancashire Road. At 7:10 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called to Lancashire Road on a report of a man with a gun waving the weapon and pointing it at others. Police found the man and discovered that he had a pellet gun. A male resident of the street said the man with the gun was walking his dog when he pointed the gun at him.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
NorthcentralPA.com

A suitcase full of stolen meat got an Ohio man arrested for 70th time

A 62-year-old man was arrested last week after stealing a shopping cart full of packaged meat from a Walmart in South Euclid, Ohio. According to the South Euclid Police Department, the man was caught on security cameras pushing the cart out of the store without paying. He then filled a suitcase with the stolen meat, throwing anything that didn't fit into the dumpster. The man was stopped by officers at a nearby RTA bus stop and admitted selling the stolen meat to local restaurants at half price. The man had several outstanding warrants and had been arrested 70 times previously. He was booked for theft.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
BROOK PARK, OH
WKYC

WKYC

