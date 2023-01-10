Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Climate Scientist Calls Fossil Fuel Companies to be Held Accountable for Years of Careless Emission
According to a group of experts, fossil fuel firms should be required to "take back" the carbon dioxide released from their goods, giving them direct accountability for restoring the climate. An Ongoing Discussion. Although it is widely accepted, the idea that the party that causes the pollution should pay for...
geekwire.com
Fired from Amazon for her activism, Maren Costa is calling for climate action at Microsoft
Microsoft shareholders recently voted on a proposal calling on the company to disclose the climate impacts of its employee retirement funds. As You Sow, a nonprofit supporting shareholder empowerment, spearheaded the effort. Also playing a leading role: Maren Costa, a familiar face in technology and climate activism. Costa was a...
CNBC
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
nationalfisherman.com
Fishermen facing climate change: crab crashes and wind power threats
Five thousand miles apart on their own oceans, New England trawlers and Alaska crabbers say they are up against twin threats from climate change: warming waters changing the marine environment, and hasty, risk-filled decisions in response from U.S. policy makers. “I’m not sure which is going to get me first,...
Houston Chronicle
A new climate reality: Less warming, but worse impacts on the planet
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the not-so-distant past, scientists predicted that global temperatures would surge dramatically throughout this century, assuming that humans would rely heavily on fossil fuels for decades. But they are revising their forecasts as they track both signs of progress and unexpected hazards.
CNBC
msn.com
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'
The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."
Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s, study finds
Exxon Mobil's scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists' conclusions, a new study finds. The study in the journal Science looked at research that Exxon funded that didn't just confirm what climate scientists were saying,...
CNBC
Phys.org
New study puts a number on what 'Exxon knew' decades ago about climate science
Climate projections reported by ExxonMobil scientists between 1977 and 2003 were accurate and skillful in predicting subsequent global warming and contradicted the company's public claims, a new Harvard study shows. In the first ever systematic assessment of the fossil fuel industry's climate projections, researchers at Harvard University and the Potsdam...
CNBC
Bill Gates: We will overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, nuclear can be 'super safe' and fake meat will eventually be 'very good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
Greta Thunberg joins climate activists protesting coal mine expansion in Germany
ERKELENZ, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated in persistent rain on Saturday to protest the clearance and demolition of a village in western Germany that is due to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. There were standoffs with police as some protesters tried to reach the edge of the mine and the village itself.
ExxonMobil's secret projections of the climate crisis were astonishingly accurate, and a legal expert says that's 'a stick of dynamite' for the oil giant's court battles
Exxon scientists knew about the coming climate crisis in precise detail, a new Harvard study found. Legal experts say the evidence could swing juries.
Washington Examiner
Gas stove bans are advancing around the country — here's the rundown
Gas stoves became a topic of heated debate this week after a regulator suggested they would be banned at the federal level on safety grounds. That effort looks unlikely to proceed, but bans on gas stoves and other appliances have been enacted and are being proposed in large numbers at the state and local levels as a way to reduce carbon emissions.
CNBC
The U.S. passed a historic climate deal this year — here's a recap of what's in the bill
The Biden administration this year signed into law a historic climate and tax deal that will funnel billions of dollars into programs designed to speed the transition to clean energy. The Inflation Reduction Act will have major implications for energy and manufacturing businesses, climate startups and consumers in the upcoming...
Satellites measure emissions from giant coal-fired power plant for the 1st time
Emissions from a fossil fuel-based power plant have been measured from space for the first time.
CNBC
UAE puts oil CEO in charge of global climate conference
The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting next year’s global climate summit, has put the head of the country’s oil company in charge of the event. The UAE announced on Thursday that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will serve as president of the United Nations COP28 conference. Al…
CNBC
