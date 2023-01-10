ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

geekwire.com

Fired from Amazon for her activism, Maren Costa is calling for climate action at Microsoft

Microsoft shareholders recently voted on a proposal calling on the company to disclose the climate impacts of its employee retirement funds. As You Sow, a nonprofit supporting shareholder empowerment, spearheaded the effort. Also playing a leading role: Maren Costa, a familiar face in technology and climate activism. Costa was a...
nationalfisherman.com

Fishermen facing climate change: crab crashes and wind power threats

Five thousand miles apart on their own oceans, New England trawlers and Alaska crabbers say they are up against twin threats from climate change: warming waters changing the marine environment, and hasty, risk-filled decisions in response from U.S. policy makers. “I’m not sure which is going to get me first,...
Houston Chronicle

A new climate reality: Less warming, but worse impacts on the planet

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the not-so-distant past, scientists predicted that global temperatures would surge dramatically throughout this century, assuming that humans would rely heavily on fossil fuels for decades. But they are revising their forecasts as they track both signs of progress and unexpected hazards.
CNBC

4 side hustles for introverts: Some can bring in tens of thousands of dollars

Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
CBS News

Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s, study finds

Exxon Mobil's scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists' conclusions, a new study finds. The study in the journal Science looked at research that Exxon funded that didn't just confirm what climate scientists were saying,...
Phys.org

New study puts a number on what 'Exxon knew' decades ago about climate science

Climate projections reported by ExxonMobil scientists between 1977 and 2003 were accurate and skillful in predicting subsequent global warming and contradicted the company's public claims, a new Harvard study shows. In the first ever systematic assessment of the fossil fuel industry's climate projections, researchers at Harvard University and the Potsdam...
Washington Examiner

Gas stove bans are advancing around the country — here's the rundown

Gas stoves became a topic of heated debate this week after a regulator suggested they would be banned at the federal level on safety grounds. That effort looks unlikely to proceed, but bans on gas stoves and other appliances have been enacted and are being proposed in large numbers at the state and local levels as a way to reduce carbon emissions.
CNBC

How the secret $40 billion food fraud market works

The food in your kitchen cabinets may not be what it seems. Fraudsters motivated by economic gain secretly infiltrate the global food market through a variety of means, including counterfeits, dilutions, substitution and mislabeling, according to the Global Food Safety Initiative. This not only adds to your food bill, but can put your health and safety at risk. Some estimates say food fraud affects at least 1% of the global trade at a cost as high as $40 billion a year.
The Hill

UAE puts oil CEO in charge of global climate conference

The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting next year’s global climate summit, has put the head of the country’s oil company in charge of the event.  The UAE announced on Thursday that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will serve as president of the United Nations COP28 conference. Al…

