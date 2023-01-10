The Dallas Mavericks listed guard Luka Doncic and forward Christian Wood as “questionable” before they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Stein Line’s Marc Stein. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was listed as “out” with a left ankle sprain. Doncic scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished 10 […] The post Luka Doncic, Christian Wood injury updates vs. Blazers after ugly loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO