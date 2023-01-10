ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Christian Wood injury updates vs. Blazers after ugly loss

The Dallas Mavericks listed guard Luka Doncic and forward Christian Wood as “questionable” before they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Stein Line’s Marc Stein. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was listed as “out” with a left ankle sprain. Doncic scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished 10 […] The post Luka Doncic, Christian Wood injury updates vs. Blazers after ugly loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
