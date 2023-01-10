Read full article on original website
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Russia demoted the 'absolutely ruthless' general who has been leading the war in Ukraine less than 3 months after promoting him
Russia has demoted the head of its military campaign in Ukraine less than three months after he was put in charge of the war effort. In a statement on Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Defense said it was replacing Gen. Sergei Surovikin as commander of its forces in Ukraine with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who previously served as chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces. Surovikin will now serve as one of his deputies, according to TASS, Russia's state news agency.
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too. "We have taken the decision to contribute a first package of tanks, a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with other companies of Leopard and other tanks that will be offered by other countries will …. be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Duda said at a press conference on Wednesday during a trip to Lviv, Ukraine.
Reporter feuding with Karine Jean-Pierre says White House 'doesn't want tough questions'
Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba has become known for frequent clashes with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and claims she has not called on him at briefings in more than four months. Jean-Pierre, Ateba said, has refused to meet with him until 2024, and he believes she is...
Russia announces UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine
Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polianski announced Wednesday that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine next week following a request from Moscow. "I will not elaborate on what will happen in the Security Council -- at our suggestion -- on Ukraine early next...
Mexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at Feet
(Bloomberg) -- The question was about migration. But Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had a lot to say on just about everything else. Standing between US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a summit-ending news conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, the Mexican leader, known as AMLO, spent about 28 minutes answering a single reporter’s questions as his guests fiddled uncomfortably at their lecterns.
Poland answered Kyiv's pleas for Western-made heavy armor with a plan to get battle tanks to Ukraine, and more could be on the way
As NATO allies move to send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine so it can fend off Russia's assault, Poland and the UK have signaled they could send Kyiv a big item on its wishlist — tanks. Speaking in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej...
Zelensky Discusses Possibility of World War III Breaking Out
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his airtime during Tuesday night's Golden Globes award ceremony to discuss with Hollywood's elite the possibility of a third world war. "The First World War claimed millions of lives. The Second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third world...
