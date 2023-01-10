Read full article on original website
Tiger shark filmed weaving through clueless swimmers at Perth beach
A tiger shark has been filmed close to swimmers at a popular beach in Perth, Australia.In stunning aerial footage, the shark can be seen weaving between two apparently oblivious people close to the shore at Mullaloo Beach.Toby Nicol, who shared the video, said lifeguards “quickly jumped in their buggy and sped down the beach to evacuate the water” after being alerted.According to Sky News, the beach was then closed due to the shark sighting, for the second time in less than a week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skitKing Charles reportedly 'planning on inviting Harry and Meghan to coronation'Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing most money
A HERO Brit saved his family and hundreds of swimmers when he spied a 20ft shark with his drone. David Alphonoso was filming wildlife and spotted the beast’s fin while wife Kirsty, 28, and their two-year-old lad Sonny played by the water’s edge. He Facetimed Kirsty to get...
A toddler has been rushed to hospital after plunging 10m from the balcony of his third floor apartment.
Ronald Weaver, 79, has tragically died in hospital days after being miraculously found after four days in dense bushland in Wahroonga.
A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Ella Henderson, six, died after being struck by a decayed tree in the playground of Gosforth Park First School in Newcastle on September 25, 2020, which the council failed to cut down.
Tributes are pouring in for Daniel Lewis, 21, who died when his Holden Colorado rolled off Corrigin South Road in Western Australia on New Year's Day after leaving a party at 1am.
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
He was in his birthday hirsute. Doctors were flabbergasted after a boy in India was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body, as seen in photos currently going viral online. The unidentified mother had given birth to the tufty tyke at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. While the birth transpired without incident, doctors were quick to note that the baby had dark locks blanketing over 60% of his body, Jam Press reported. The alarming images reveal a thick carpet of hair blanketing the baby’s back. However, local medical staff were initially stumped by the tot’s...
CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a Rohingya refugee who made the treacherous journey to flee the overcrowded refugee camps in southern Bangladesh.
One man will have a lot of making up to do after he left his wife stranded following a toilet break. Any relationship will have some arguments from time-to-time. But usually, you'd like to think that these problems can be overcome, and forgiveness can come over time. However, this man...
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
A mother-of-two is looking forward to celebrating Christmas after miraculously escaping a double amputation following a gnat bite 13 years ago.Jorja Austin, 40, was mowing her lawn at her Basildon home in Essex in 2009 when she was bitten by a gnat.The stay-at-home mother had no idea that 13 years later she would be fighting for her life as a result of four ‘pinhole-sized’ bites on her right leg that never healed.She was then forced to give up her two children to state care due to continued ill health after contracting pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes...
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
