Read full article on original website
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
msn.com
Brock Purdy becomes the first-ever 49er to win Offensive Rookie of the Month
It’s been an eventful last month and a half for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. In Week 13, he was sprung into the starting quarterback role after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury. Since then, everything has clicked, the team has kept winning, and Purdy has ruffled enough feathers to put him in contention for offensive rookie of the year, despite not playing half a season.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update
Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason. The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the failing business.
Spurs break NBA attendance record with 68,323 fans at the Alamodome
The San Antonio Spurs might be 13-29, but they've got the entire NBA beat in one area of the record book. With a crowd of 68,323 fans, the Spurs broke the NBA single-game attendance record on Friday against the Golden State Warriors. The increased attendance came thanks to a special game played at the team's former home at the Alamodome as part of a celebration of its 50th anniversary.
Comments / 0