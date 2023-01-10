It’s been an eventful last month and a half for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. In Week 13, he was sprung into the starting quarterback role after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury. Since then, everything has clicked, the team has kept winning, and Purdy has ruffled enough feathers to put him in contention for offensive rookie of the year, despite not playing half a season.

1 DAY AGO